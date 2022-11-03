ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Nick Cannon Expecting 11th Baby, Second with Alyssa Scott

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Nick Cannon is getting ready to add baby No. 11 to his brood. On Thursday (Nov. 4), model Alyssa Scott announced she and the television host are expecting their second child together.

“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sultry photo baring her growing baby bump. In the snap, Scott stands fully nude in the bathtub with her body in profile as Cannon gazes up at her from below.

Related

Nick Cannon Snuggles With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Pic

11/03/2022

As it turns out, Scott loved the photo so much, she even had it turned into a painting, writing, “Thank you to my beautiful & talented friend @glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork” on a separate post showing off the art. In a third post, Cannon is pictured sweetly kissing Scott’s bump while she has her hair wrapped in a fluffy white towel.

Neither Scott nor Cannon have yet to share an official due date for their coming bundle of joy, but the baby will be the couple’s first child since the tragic death of their firstborn Zen, who died last December at just 5 months old due to an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Since Zen’s death, his famous dad — who practices “ consensual non-monogamy ” — has also welcomed son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice with Lanisha Cole, and 10th child Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, all in the span of a few months.

Check out Cannon and Scott’s pregnancy announcement here , here and here .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Nick Cannon Following Announcement of Baby No. 11

Ryan Reynolds had some hysterical thoughts when it came to pal Nick Cannon‘s rapidly growing family, and didn’t shy away from sharing them via social media on Thursday (Nov. 3). “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,” the actor quipped on Twitter while retweeting a link to a People story about the host of The Masked Singer announcing model Alyssa Scott’s pregnancy with his eleventh child. Related Nick Cannon Expecting 11th Baby, Second with Alyssa Scott 11/04/2022 Earlier this year, Reynolds and Cannon teamed up for a Father’s Day ad promoting the former’s alcohol brand, Aviation Gin, by making a cocktail known amusingly as The...
Billboard

Drake Postpones Show at The Apollo to Mourn Takeoff, Adds Second Date

Drake announced Monday (Nov. 7) that he’s pushing back his planned show at The Apollo to mourn the death of Takeoff. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” the superstar wrote on his Instagram Stories beneath an updated poster announcing the new dates of Dec. 6 and 7. “We have added a second date for the fans.” Related Drake & 21 Savage Deliver Fake 'SNL' Performance of 'On BS': Watch 11/07/2022 Sponsored by SiriusXM, the concert at the historic Harlem venue was originally meant to take place this Friday as a one-night-only event. Last...
Billboard

Shaquille O’Neal Claps Back at Kanye West: ‘Get Your Family Business in Order’

Not taking it lying down. Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words after Kanye West lashed out at him on social media. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 11/04/2022 The drama started on Thursday (Nov. 3) when Ye went after Shaq’s connection to Canadian billionaire Jamie Salter after the basketball legend called out NBA player Kyrie Irving for tweeting out the link to an antisemitic documentary. (Specifically, the Lakers icon called the Brooklyn Nets point guard an “idiot” while offering commentary on television.) “Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter,” Kanye tweeted. “[Jamie] first said he’s...
Billboard

Yung Gravy Says He ‘Had a Nice Couple of Dates’ With Addison Rae’s Mom & They ‘Keep in Touch’

Everything’s coming up just gravy. Yung Gravy sat down with Billboard News to discuss his recently released fourth studio album, Marvelous, and also addressed his relationship with Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling. The 26-year-old rapper, who made headlines when he took Easterling as his date to the VMAs in August, said he “didn’t expect” people’s reaction “to be that crazy.” Gravy’s original plan was to have a different woman entirely be his date that night. “[Sheri and I] flirted a little bit over the internet and then I got invited to the VMAs, needed a date. I hit up Martha Stewart,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Billboard

Drake & 21 Savage Deliver Fake ‘SNL’ Performance of ‘On BS’: Watch

As Steve Lacy took the real SNL stage, Drake shared a performance with 21 Savage on what looked to be a replica of an SNL stage via Instagram Saturday night (Nov. 5). Drake and 21 Savage, who just dropped the joint project Her Loss, were introduced by actor Michael B. Jordan in the clip. “Ladies and gentlemen,” Jordan said, “presenting your musical guest for the evening: Drake and 21 Savage performing a song off of one of the most relatable albums of all time, Her Loss.” Related Every Song Ranked On Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Album: Critic's Picks 11/06/2022 Their performance ended with an...
Billboard

Kid Cudi Promises ‘1 More Album’ After Hinting at Retirement: ‘This Is for All My Fans’

It looks like Kid Cudi is putting his potential retirement on the back burner — at least for now. On Sunday (Nov. 6), the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper explained on Twitter that he will prepare one more album before his record deal with Republic Records is up, and that he’ll potentially be releasing songs he’s previously teased. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.” In a follow up tweet, Cudi added, “This is for all...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Teases Possible Millie Bobby Brown Collab on ‘Tonight Show’: ‘Maybe It’s Not Just Musical’

Mariah Carey brought some holiday cheer to The Tonight Show. Related Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Assures Martha Stewart She Hasn't Forgotten About Thanksgiving 11/05/2022 The iconic singer-songwriter paid a visit to host Jimmy Fallon on Friday (Nov. 4) to promote her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess, and her upcoming Christmas concerts in Toronto and New York. During her sit-down with Fallon, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress dished on her friendship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and confirmed that the pair has a secret collaboration in the works. In late October, the 18-year-old actress revealed on The Tonight Show that...
NEW YORK STATE
Billboard

Rihanna Talks ‘Happy’ Baby Boy, Playing Super Bowl Halftime: ‘It’s An Entertainer’s Dream’

Rihanna is already drawing artistic inspiration from her newborn son with A$AP Rocky as she gears up to headline February’s Super Bowl halftime show. After dropping the moving ballad “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack last week, RihRih chatted up ET on the red carpet of her fourth Savage X Fenty Show, where she talked about motherhood and her new priorities; the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Weds. (Nov. 9). Related Rihanna Blasts to Best U.K. Chart Position In 10 Years 11/07/2022 “Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ on Pace For Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

Taylor Swift is on the brink of her longest-running No. 1 in the U.K., as “Anti-Hero” takes pole in the race to the top. The Midnights number has led the Official U.K. Chart for two consecutive weeks, equaling the reign of her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Based on early sales and streaming data compiled by the Official Charts Company, “Anti-Hero” is on target for a third week at No. 1, while “Lavender Haze” (6-12) and “Snow On The Beach” (8-15), featuring Lana Del Rey, are set to tumble out the top tier. “Anti-Hero” leads the First Look chart, ahead...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Tops Hot 100 for 2nd Week, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ Launches at No. 2

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. A week earlier, it debuted at the summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Meanwhile, Rihanna roars onto the Hot 100 at No. 2 with “Lift Me Up.” The song is her 32nd top 10 and first since 2017. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Nov. 12, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 8). For all chart...
Billboard

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Shares Emotional Tribute Following Brother Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Nick Carter is remembering his younger brother Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys star took to social media on Sunday (Nov. 6) to share a heartbreaking tribute to his late sibling, who died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick Carter wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of childhood photos with his brother. “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help...
Billboard

Diddy Celebrates Turning Another Year Older By Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Himself

Diddy rang in his 53rd birthday on Friday (Nov. 4) by, well, celebrating himself, of course. Related Diddy Makes a Big Move Into Cannabis Game With $185 Million Purchase of Major Pot Players 11/04/2022 In a video posted to his Twitter account, the rapper lays in bed while being the first person to wish himself a happy birthday in song. “Happy birthday to me/ Happy birthday to me/ Happy birthday to meeee/ Happy birthday…to…me!” he sings with increasing enthusiasm before excitedly shouting, “Thank you God! I lived another year! Woo!” “THANK YOU GOD FOR LETTING ME WAKE UP LIKE THIS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! LOVE!...
ILLINOIS STATE
Billboard

Mimi Parker, Vocalist and Drummer of Low, Dies at 55

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer of rock band Low, died on Saturday (Nov. 5) following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 55. The Duluth, Minn.-based group, which also includes Parker’s husband and bandmate Alan Sparkhawk, confirmed the sad news through its official Twitter account on Sunday. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” Low tweeted in a statement. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” In recent...
MINNESOTA STATE
Billboard

Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: ‘He’s a Part of Our Family’

The show went on for the Backstreet Boys at London’s O2 arena Sunday (Nov. 6), but it was an emotional set for Nick Carter after the passing of his little brother Aaron Carter the day before. A photo of Aaron was shown on the big screen in his memory, reading: Aaron Carter 1987-2022. Nick’s bandmates shared hugs and pats on the back with him as they spoke of Aaron on his behalf. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, up and downs. You guys have been through it with us, we’ve been through it with you,” Kevin Richardson...
Billboard

Ozzy Osbourne Having Second Thoughts About Leaving the U.S.: ‘I’m American Now’

Like a lot of people who said they were headed for the border over the past six tumultuous years in the country, Ozzy Osbourne swore his days in the U.S. were numbered. As recently as early September, the metal icon seemed poised to bounce back to his native England after it was announced that the BBC had green-lit a revival of the beloved Osbournes series starring the first family of metal. Related Ozzy Osbourne Ditches His Cane For Romantic Slow Dance With Sharon Osbourne At Her 70th Birthday… 11/07/2022 The announcement came after Ozzy’s statement a month earlier that he was “fed up” with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

From Selena Gomez to Drake & 21 Savage, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

As spooky season gives way to the lead-up to Thanksgiving, we’re grateful, as always, for the new slate of music the end of each week brings. And Friday (Nov. 4) is no exception. With tunes ranging from an emotional new Selena Gomez single to a collaborative album by Drake and 21 Savage, we want to know which new release will be soundtracking your first weekend of November. Related First Stream: New Music From Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez, Joji and More 11/04/2022 The two rappers team up on Her Loss, a 16-track joint effort that features Travis Scott on “P—y & Millions”...
Billboard

Nick Carter, Hilary Duff and More React to Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘This Is Heartbreaking’

Aaron Carter, who rose to fame as a child pop star with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” died at the age of 34 on Saturday (Nov. 5). In the wake of his death, fellow artists and television stars paid tribute to Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter, who penned an emotional note in his memory as well. Carter’s manager confirmed his death to Billboard on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department also told The Hollywood Reporter that a suspicious death took place at Carter’s address but did not confirm...
Billboard

Justin Aaron’s ‘Gift’ Is on Show During ‘The Voice’ Knockouts

Gwen Stefani has made some solid choices in season 22 of NBC’s The Voice, and on Monday night (Nov. 7), she had some tough choices to make. One of those solid choices is Justin Aaron, who impressed with a performance of “Glory” by Common and John Legend. Aaron, a paraeducator from Junction City, Kansas, lifted the spirts once again during the Battles, when he faced off against Destiny Leigh with a rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama.” The competitors are now at the Knockouts stage. As the name suggests, there are no second chances. Aaron went up against fellow Team Gwen performers Cara...
KANSAS STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Teams Up With Bleachers for New Version of ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff took their history of musical collaboration to a new level on Monday (Nov. 7) when they unveiled a new version of the Midnights track “Anti-Hero,” featuring Antonoff’s solo project Bleachers. In the new version, Antonoff takes over the second verse, changing the viral “sexy baby” lyric to “art bro.” He sings, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately / And I just judge them on the hill / To hard to hang out talking s— about your famous baby / Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.” A sweet moment in the pre-chorus finds...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy