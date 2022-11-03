ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

spectrumnews1.com

As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons

Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation. "God has no...
LOS ANGELES, CA

