Cincinnati, OH

Former Seahawks Cornerback Sidney Jones Clears Waivers, Becomes Free Agent

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

The veteran was released by Seattle this week

CINCINNATI — Sidney Jones is a free agent.

The veteran cornerback cleared waivers on Thursday, which means he's free to sign with any team.

Jones could make a lot of sense for the Bengals after starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL on Monday.

The 26-year-old has five tackles in three games this year. He had 66 tackles and 10 passes defensed in 16 games last season.

