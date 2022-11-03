Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Numerous roads closed in St. Joseph County due to storm damage
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A number of roads are closed throughout St. Joseph County due to storm damage on Saturday. The following roads will be closed for an unknown amount of time while crews clean up downed trees and power lines:. Branchwood Lane, west of Gumwood Road. Moss Road,...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
WTHR
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
Steven Lakes, who police say has a history of evading arrest, remains at large. He's wanted for battery of a public safety official and dealing meth.
WLWT 5
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
WNDU
SJC early voting on pace with 2018, the race to watch
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Early voting totals unofficially are within striking distance of the previous midterm numbers from 2018. That’s according to the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office. Right now, close to 22,300 residents have voted absentee in St. Joseph County with more ballots possibly arriving...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
southcountynews.org
US-131 work set to resume in April
Details of a two-year, three-phase reconstruction project centering on U.S. 131 were provided by Michigan Department of Transportation officials Oct. 19 in Schoolcraft. The $57 million 13.5-mile project will start in April in St. Joseph County, continue in spring 2024 north of Schoolcraft to Shaver Road, and conclude in summer 2024 with work concentrated in the village of Schoolcraft.
WNDU
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
(WNDU) - More than 19,000 people are still without power in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Strong winds swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory, knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages. More than half of Indiana-Michigan’s outages are those in the South Bend area...
95.3 MNC
Power crews continue to restore electricity after Saturday’s wind storm
Strong winds with powerful gusts swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory. throughout much of the day Saturday, disrupting power to thousands of customers. As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, more than 11,000 local customers were still without power. I&M crews restored power to numerous customers throughout...
abc57.com
2022 Veterans Day events
A number of events are being held across Michiana to honor veterans. Bristol - American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner on November 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the post Veterans get a free meal with proof of service. Community members can enjoy a meal for $10. [more info]
WANE-TV
5 stolen vehicles found in Indiana river during training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers found five stolen vehicles while training. Indiana DNR says last week, while completing sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street, officers discovered what appeared to be multiple automobiles under the water. Officials say in all, five vehicles were located and marked for search and removal.
Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
WNDU
Reminders ahead of Election Day
(WNDU) - The polls open bright and early Tuesday morning in Michiana!. In Indiana, voting runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You need a government-issued photo I.D., and you need to make sure you’re registered to vote. You can check your registration status and polling place by clicking here.
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions
Records show Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another.
WANE-TV
Do you own any of these items recalled in October?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of items recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in October. The items range from tea kettles to air fryers. “Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your...
