snntv.com
"Farm to fork" restaurant coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A self-described "farm to fork New American restaurant" will expand to the Suncoast. Naked Farmer is scheduled to open summer 2023 in University Town Center in a space between Blaze Pizza and Crumbl Cookies. The Herald-Tribune reports the restaurant has locations in St. Pete, Tampa, and...
snntv.com
Gettel Automotive to host food distribution for 400 families
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 7, 2022 - As another Subtropical Storm Nicole looms, the Gettel Automotive Group and the Gettel Foundation will be hosting a food distribution event this Wednesday in Charlotte County to help residents continue to recover in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event is from...
snntv.com
Biker Killed Near Downtown Sarasota
We are learning more about a fatal accident last week near downtown Sarasota. The accident happened Last Thursday just before 9 AM. According to Sarasota police, a bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a dump truck at the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and Pineapple Avenue. The Bicyclist was...
snntv.com
"March to the Polls" brings voters together on last day of early voting
SARASOTA - Midterm elections are around the corner and Sunday, November sixth is the last day of early voting. A march to the polls was held at Payne Park in Sarasota. Whether you’ve already voted or not, it was encouraged that you attend the march. Attendees had the chance...
snntv.com
"Paws for Purpose" pet photo booth raises funds for hurricane Ian victims
SARASOTA- If you have a furry friend and wanted to get a head start on your holiday cards, the Sarasota Farmers Market was the place to be. American Advertising Federation Suncoast partnered with All Faiths Food Bank at the Sarasota Farmers Market for the second Paws for Purpose event. The event raised Relief Funds for Hurricane Ian Devastation.
snntv.com
SNN LIVE Coverage of 2022 Midterm Elections
Tuesday is election day and SNN will begin live coverage of results at 8 pm. Our panel includes John Mousseau, president and CEO of Cumberland Advisors, a Sarasota-based investment house for individuals and institutions. John will discuss the impact of the election on our economy. Dr. Eddy Regnier is a...
snntv.com
Venice HS coach investigated for inappropriate touching
VENICE - A Venice High School coach is being investigated for inappropriate touching. The Venice Police Department is currently investigating assistant high school football coach, Brian Ryals for allegedly touching female students inappropriately. In the police report, the statement from the complainant says Coach Ryals seemed to be a positive...
snntv.com
2 men to get life for Vape shop murder, robbery
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 7, 2022 - 2 men who killed a smoke shop employee as his own brother witnessed remotely on security video will get life in prison. State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced Monday that Amado Zeppi and Coty Paulk were convicted after jury trial of Murder In The First Degree; Robbery with a Firearm. On September 8,2019 four men wearing masks robbed the Green Galaxy Smoke shop. Both Zeppi and Paulk were carrying firearms and threatening Mohamed Hamed throughout the course of the robbery. Hamed was ordered to the back of the store and forced to open a safe at gunpoint. He did everything the killers asked, but Zeppi shot him and killed him anyway. Hamed's brother was at home and saw video of the killing but the killers were gone before authorities arrived.
snntv.com
Venice volleyball headed to 7A State Finals
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Over the weekend, the top-seeded Venice Indians volleyball found themselves one step away from a 7A State Championship game, with only Boca Raton standing in front of them. First set, Summer Kohler receives the bump, only for senior Ashley Reynolds to set it back to Kohler, who...
