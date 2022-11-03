MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 7, 2022 - 2 men who killed a smoke shop employee as his own brother witnessed remotely on security video will get life in prison. State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced Monday that Amado Zeppi and Coty Paulk were convicted after jury trial of Murder In The First Degree; Robbery with a Firearm. On September 8,2019 four men wearing masks robbed the Green Galaxy Smoke shop. Both Zeppi and Paulk were carrying firearms and threatening Mohamed Hamed throughout the course of the robbery. Hamed was ordered to the back of the store and forced to open a safe at gunpoint. He did everything the killers asked, but Zeppi shot him and killed him anyway. Hamed's brother was at home and saw video of the killing but the killers were gone before authorities arrived.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO