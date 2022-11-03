Read full article on original website
Micheal Ransom
4d ago
Not surprised everything in these 2 cities goes up!! Need to realize not everyone makes oilfield money!! These are definetly the 2 worst and most expensive cities to live in. That's why nobody wants to come here or live here!!
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
cbs7.com
District 2-6A volleyball awards released
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The following Midland and Odessa volleyball athletes were named to the 2-6A All-District teams, as voted on by the coaches:. Outstanding Defensive Specialist: Marisa Calzada, Legacy. Newcomer of the Year: Rayah Coy, Legacy. Coach of the Year: Gillian Herrera (Permian) & Rachel Anglin (Legacy) 1st Team...
6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!
It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
cbs7.com
Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
cbs7.com
Local program aims to improve life for veterans
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As we head toward veterans day, the Permian Warrior Partnership program is dedicated to improve life for veterans and their families in the Permian Basin. The Permian Warrior partnership’s goal is to connect veterans and their families with resources like housing, higher education, employment, health and more....
Lucchese Bootmaker opens in Midland
A new place to get handcrafted boots, wallets, clothes and much more just opened in Midland. Lucchese Bootmaker is now open off of Big Spring Street near Pine Avenue (2705 N. Big Spring Street). It’s a company with now 19 stores, the first one being founded all the way back in 1883 just outside of […]
cbs7.com
The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market returned to West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market organized by Mad Hustle Events kicked off Saturday morning at the Midland County Horseshoe. Hundreds of people were in attendance at the event this weekend to get their holiday shopping in. Many vendors sold candles, holiday door hangers, clothes, jewelry,...
cbs7.com
NET Power to build and develop worlds first utility-scale natural gas fired power plant
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “This technology here moves the needle, it moves the needle materially and we’re ready to go to market and change the world and West Texas is gonna be where we’re gonna start,” said Net Power CEO Ron DeGregorio. Net Power announced its...
cbs7.com
Mayor Payton, Councilman Corrales speak about Hogan Park controversy
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park is crumbling. Its fields need resurfacing. Its benches need replacing. Its sinks need repairing. “I get what the [Midland Quality of Place Conservancy’s] side is, and I get what the City of Midland’s side is,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales. The...
Brand New! Five Below Set To Open in Midland, Here’s When and Where!
New to Midland and getting ready to open up! There is an exciting new store coming to Midland at the Common at Northpark in Midland! just in time for the holidays!. • FIVE BELOW TO OPEN IN MIDLAND FRIDAY DECEMBER 2ND!. According to Maybe In Midland on Facebook.... We have...
cbs7.com
Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. Harmony Home aiming to educate the community about child sex trafficking. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Mon. 11/7/22 - clipped version. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
Gulf War veteran John Mumby passes through Big Spring on his walk across Texas
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring got a visit today from Gulf War veteran John Mumby... ...who has been walking a long way across Texas. But all that walking isn’t for nothing. John Mumby is a proud Army veteran who served for ten years and served in the...
The Absolute Best Places for a Sandwich in West Texas!
National Sandwich Day was last week but if you ask me, every day is sandwich day because, depending on my mood, my family is always an eye roll away from having a yummy sandwich for dinner during the week. If momma comes home from work and someone asks 'what's for dinner?' When I give the answer, if anyone wrinkles their nose or rolls their eyes, my immediate response is good, sandwiches it is!
City of Odessa warns drivers of Dixie Blvd. closure
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
cbs7.com
One dead after crash in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is dead after a crash in Reeves County Friday afternoon. Saudy Gomez Cabrera ,46,was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he swerved off the road into the south ditch. He then over corrected and swerved into the north ditch where the semi rolled over.
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, […]
cbs7.com
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
Abbott visits Midland in final campaign stretch, sees large show of support
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Governor Greg Abbott visited the Permian Basin Friday to kick off the final stretch of his campaign, ahead of Election Day next week and a large group of voters turned out to show support for the candidate seeking his third term. Abbott’s visit was held at Michael’s Charcoal Grill on W Wadley […]
Comments / 3