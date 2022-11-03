Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights
A man was fatally shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Public Safety said officers found the man with gunshot wounds inside a car around 11:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Public...
1 hurt in McKeesport shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in McKeesport that left at least one man injured Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. First responders found a man suffering “from several gunshot wounds,” Allegheny County Police said. The victim was...
Four shot over 10 hours in Allegheny County
A man is in critical condition after being shot this morning in McKeesport. Allegheny County Police say 911 was notified just after 6 a.m. of gunfire in the 2100 block of Beacon Street.
McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in McKeesport.First responders were called just after 6 a.m. Monday to Beacon Street, Allegheny County police said.The victim, who hasn't been identified, was shot several times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Woman Shot In Both Legs Over Parking Spot In Pennsylvania: Police
A woman was shot in both of her legs during a dispute over a parking spot in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 5, police say. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Goettmann Street in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood just after midnight, according to a release by City police.
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
Victim expected to survive after shooting in Stowe Township
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot on Saturday night in Stowe Township. Just before 10 p.m., Allegheny County Police were called to the 700 block of Broadway Avenue and once they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
House fire breaks out in McKeesport
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the area of Huey Street and Olive Street in McKeesport. Sky 4 is flying over the scene, capturing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. This is a...
Man dies in police chase in Pittsburgh
A chase involving Pittsburgh police turned deadly early Sunday morning. One man died after fleeing the police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashing into a wall. The events began when officers responded to a crash scene at Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue around 6:40 a.m. They saw a car...
Pittsburgh man accused of shooting TV while children were in room
A Pittsburgh man was placed in Allegheny County Jail for allegedly firing four shots inside a home near three children and a woman Sunday night. Bernard Davis-Durham, 28, was arrested Sunday by Penn Hills police after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun into the floor and at a television in a home on Quail Drive.
Crafton Heights woman looking for answers after string of unexplained thefts
Jill Cole lives on Steuben Street in Crafton Heights. She told Channel 11 she’s trying to get into the holiday spirit, but this year, someone is stealing the joy out of Christmas. An empty box in the front yard of Cole’s house is all that’s left of the 7-foot...
Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond
A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County
Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the intersection of Huey Street and Olive Street at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
2-year-old dies after drowning in pond in Bethel Park
A 2-year-old who fell into a pond in Bethel Park Saturday has died. According to Bethel Park police, officers responded to a residence on Tischler Road just after noon for a report of a child who fell into a pond on the property. Officers started CPR when they got there.
Airman found dead in his home in Wilkins Township
An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing was found dead at his home Saturday morning. The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Greensburg Pike in Wilkins Twp. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 30-year-old Aaron Holness. The...
