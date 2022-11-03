ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Public Safety said officers found the man with gunshot wounds inside a car around 11:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Public...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

1 hurt in McKeesport shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in McKeesport that left at least one man injured Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. First responders found a man suffering “from several gunshot wounds,” Allegheny County Police said. The victim was...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in McKeesport.First responders were called just after 6 a.m. Monday to Beacon Street, Allegheny County police said.The victim, who hasn't been identified, was shot several times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim expected to survive after shooting in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot on Saturday night in Stowe Township. Just before 10 p.m., Allegheny County Police were called to the 700 block of Broadway Avenue and once they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

House fire breaks out in McKeesport

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the area of Huey Street and Olive Street in McKeesport. Sky 4 is flying over the scene, capturing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. This is a...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Man dies in police chase in Pittsburgh

A chase involving Pittsburgh police turned deadly early Sunday morning. One man died after fleeing the police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashing into a wall. The events began when officers responded to a crash scene at Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue around 6:40 a.m. They saw a car...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman in critical condition after shooting in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -  A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot just after midnight. According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 100 block of Goettman Street for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in both legs. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have said they believe the shooting happened over some type of parking dispute. An investigation is underway. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond

A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County

Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...
wtae.com

Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Airman found dead in his home in Wilkins Township

An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing was found dead at his home Saturday morning. The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Greensburg Pike in Wilkins Twp. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 30-year-old Aaron Holness. The...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

