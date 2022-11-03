Linda June Fleishour gained her heavenly reward on Monday, November 7, 2022. A dedicated mother, wife and sister. She was just as fierce as she was loving. Her home was always welcome to those in need, offering a meal and lots of love and laughter. There was never a conversation that didn’t end in “I love you, most”. She loved to travel, garden, dance and laugh. She was a lover of animals, something she passed along to her children – and spent a great deal of her time rescuing, fostering and helping to spay and neuter strays. She lived up to her nickname “Sunshine” and had a way of brightening up a room with her smile. She will be dearly missed by friends and family alike.

JASPER, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO