Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky
Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
linknky.com
The Kentucky Side: Discussing Election Day in NKY
Correction: In an earlier version of this podcast, I misidentified the Democrat running in House District 68. The candidate is Kelly Jones, but I said that it was Rene Heinrich. Heinrich is the Democratic candidate in the 24th Senate District against Republican Shelley Funke Frommeyer. Kelly Jones is the Democrat...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
WTRF
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
linknky.com
What you need to know for Election Day in Northern Kentucky
Election day is just around the corner, and LINK wants everyone in Northern Kentucky to have a smooth and straightforward time doing their civic duty. Find our complete coverage of all contested Northern Kentucky races here: LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide. If you’re wondering where you’re supposed to vote...
In Kentucky, conservatives warn of 'Roe v. Wade 2.0'
Kentucky progressives are hoping for a repeat of Kansas’ upset vote on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
worldatlas.com
8 Most Beautiful Lakes in Kentucky
Kentucky is a state in the Southeastern United States and boasts more navigable miles than any state other than Alaska. It is bordered by rivers on three sides: the Mississippi River, the Ohio River, and the Big Sandy River. Though the state is home to only three natural lakes, it features many man-made reservoir lakes which are popular tourist destinations.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, every day of the week.
Bundle Up, Kentuckians! It’s Going to Get Bone-Chillingly Cold This Weekend
His face says it all, doesn't it? Here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, we just enjoyed an absolutely beautiful, sunny and warm October. As a matter of fact, much of November has been the same way. This week, for instance, we're going to be treated to another week of sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. I'll admit it. We've been a bit spoiled. However, our streak is about to end.
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Four reasons voting 'Yes on 2' is the God-honoring vote for Christians
On Election Day, Nov. 8, Kentuckians—for the first time ever—will have the opportunity to directly vote to protect the sanctity of preborn human life and safeguard our tax dollars from paying for the horrors of abortion by voting Yes on Amendment 2. When Kentuckians established our state constitution...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
'Reel' big legend haunts river goers in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Being "Kentuckiana Proud" is about highlighting the people, places and things in our community often overlooked. But it's hard not to overlook something quite literally lurking underneath the surface. We're digging into an old urban legend you've probably heard or told yourself about a human eating...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
linknky.com
NKY voters turn out in droves: ‘Early voting doesn’t favor one side’
Local voters took full advantage of the first time they’ve been allowed to vote early in Kentucky in a General Election, a fact political experts say is encouraging going into Election Day. More than 320,000 Kentuckians have cast their ballots as early voters, with more than 25,000 of those...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Kentucky National Guard soldiers deployed without health insurance for weeks
National Guard soldiers were deployed without health benefits to support them and their families. Guard calls it a 'systemic issue' that's gone on for years.
linknky.com
Bring your kids to the polls on election day
This Election Day, future voters of any age are encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a vote in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization teaching young people the importance of — and helping them develop the habit of — voting.
wpsdlocal6.com
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
Comments / 0