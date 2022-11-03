ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky

Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
linknky.com

The Kentucky Side: Discussing Election Day in NKY

Correction: In an earlier version of this podcast, I misidentified the Democrat running in House District 68. The candidate is Kelly Jones, but I said that it was Rene Heinrich. Heinrich is the Democratic candidate in the 24th Senate District against Republican Shelley Funke Frommeyer. Kelly Jones is the Democrat...
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
WTRF

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
COLUMBUS, OH
linknky.com

What you need to know for Election Day in Northern Kentucky

Election day is just around the corner, and LINK wants everyone in Northern Kentucky to have a smooth and straightforward time doing their civic duty. Find our complete coverage of all contested Northern Kentucky races here: LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide. If you’re wondering where you’re supposed to vote...
worldatlas.com

8 Most Beautiful Lakes in Kentucky

Kentucky is a state in the Southeastern United States and boasts more navigable miles than any state other than Alaska. It is bordered by rivers on three sides: the Mississippi River, the Ohio River, and the Big Sandy River. Though the state is home to only three natural lakes, it features many man-made reservoir lakes which are popular tourist destinations.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, every day of the week.
WOMI Owensboro

Bundle Up, Kentuckians! It’s Going to Get Bone-Chillingly Cold This Weekend

His face says it all, doesn't it? Here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, we just enjoyed an absolutely beautiful, sunny and warm October. As a matter of fact, much of November has been the same way. This week, for instance, we're going to be treated to another week of sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. I'll admit it. We've been a bit spoiled. However, our streak is about to end.
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHAS11

'Reel' big legend haunts river goers in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Being "Kentuckiana Proud" is about highlighting the people, places and things in our community often overlooked. But it's hard not to overlook something quite literally lurking underneath the surface. We're digging into an old urban legend you've probably heard or told yourself about a human eating...
WISCONSIN STATE
103GBF

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
linknky.com

NKY voters turn out in droves: ‘Early voting doesn’t favor one side’

Local voters took full advantage of the first time they’ve been allowed to vote early in Kentucky in a General Election, a fact political experts say is encouraging going into Election Day. More than 320,000 Kentuckians have cast their ballots as early voters, with more than 25,000 of those...
linknky.com

Bring your kids to the polls on election day

This Election Day, future voters of any age are encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a vote in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization teaching young people the importance of — and helping them develop the habit of — voting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting

Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
