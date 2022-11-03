Read full article on original website
visitnewportbeach.com
Your Guide to a Hip Holiday Escape in Newport Beach
If photo ops, festive cocktails and seasonal shopping are at the top of your holiday to-do list, this itinerary is our gift to you! We’ve rounded up our favorite Newport Beach destinations for some holiday splendor that’ll leave you (and your Instagram page) looking merry and bright. From gift hunting at Lido Marina Village to rooftop cocktails under the string lights at Topside, this day-to-night guide is sure to set the scene this season.
visitnewportbeach.com
A Food-Lover’s Guide to Winter Dining in Newport Beach
Forks out foodies! We know you love to wine and dine—especially during the holidays. Whether it’s a hearty brunch or a sensational seafood dinner, Newport Beach has no shortage of award-winning restaurants eager to please your palate. So without further ado, we present the ultimate food-lover’s itinerary for a day full of deliciousness. Here’s exactly where to savor the season.
daytrippen.com
Balboa Fun Zone Newport Beach
The Balboa Island fun Zone is defiantly not what it used to be and is slowly being whittled away by development. The only Fun Zone ride left is the Ferris wheel. You can still take a guided harbor cruise or rent a Duffy electric boat and explore the harbor on your own, but the merry-go-round, bumper cars, and scary dark ride are no more.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Winter Fest OC Returns to Costa Mesa This Holiday Season
Winter Fest OC Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun!. Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more...
wdfxfox34.com
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Piece of Knott’s Comes to Glendale
The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from America’s first theme park. The neon spectacular is a double-sided capital K for Knott’s Berry Farm that features serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet, and was animated to fill with yellow neon row-by-row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and the park’s Sky Jump parachute thrill ride. The beacon was a landmark in Orange County and was aimed specifically toward drivers approaching Knott’s on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The sign was inaugurated with the debut of the Roaring ’20s Airfield.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
younghollywood.com
6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!
( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
A miraculous coffee & tea shop coming to Garden Grove
Iker Nguyen said he wanted a tea shop that focused on just fresh tea.
americancraftbeer.com
Beer News: Modern Times Leisuretown Closes / Beer Mile Gets Canned
Reverberations from Modern Times Beer’s recent sale to Maui Brewing continue. We’ve that, an important rule change at the Beer Mile World Classic, and more. Modern Times Closes Its Audacious Leisuretown Venue (Anaheim, CA) – Born at time when the growth of American craft beer seemed unlimited, Modern Times’ Leisuretown venture, which was described as a “a garden of earthly delights” in downtown Anaheim,” always stuck us ambitious to a fault.
discovering-la.com
Where to Celebrate National Nacho Day
Nov 6 is National Nacho Day. You may be someone that believes that nachos were created in the US. According to New York Times writer Pati Jinich, Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, Mexico, is the birthplace of nachos. They’re so proud of their creation that they started the International Nacho Festival, which takes place annually on Oct 21.
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
californiahomedesign.com
Palatial In Pasadena, $5M
Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
beachcomber.news
King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes
In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
foxla.com
'The spirit of Moonshadows': Malibu staff mourns loss of restaurant owner, his 13-year-old son
LOS ANGELES - What a sad day at Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu. The famous eatery was closed Thursday as workers mourned the loss of the establishment's owner Andrea Bullo and his son. The staff told FOX 11, "Andrea will be truly missed. A unique friend, father and figure to follow. He will be irreplaceable."
riviera-maya-news.com
Another bagged body on sidewalk reported by Cancun residents
Cancun, Q.R. — Another bagged body has been reportedly discovered on a Cancun sidewalk. The latest body was reported in SM 222 after it was seen laying on a public city sidewalk Thursday morning. The body was found by an area resident who was out walking around 4:00 a.m....
