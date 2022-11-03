ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitnewportbeach.com

Your Guide to a Hip Holiday Escape in Newport Beach

If photo ops, festive cocktails and seasonal shopping are at the top of your holiday to-do list, this itinerary is our gift to you! We’ve rounded up our favorite Newport Beach destinations for some holiday splendor that’ll leave you (and your Instagram page) looking merry and bright. From gift hunting at Lido Marina Village to rooftop cocktails under the string lights at Topside, this day-to-night guide is sure to set the scene this season.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

A Food-Lover’s Guide to Winter Dining in Newport Beach

Forks out foodies! We know you love to wine and dine—especially during the holidays. Whether it’s a hearty brunch or a sensational seafood dinner, Newport Beach has no shortage of award-winning restaurants eager to please your palate. So without further ado, we present the ultimate food-lover’s itinerary for a day full of deliciousness. Here’s exactly where to savor the season.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

Balboa Fun Zone Newport Beach

The Balboa Island fun Zone is defiantly not what it used to be and is slowly being whittled away by development. The only Fun Zone ride left is the Ferris wheel. You can still take a guided harbor cruise or rent a Duffy electric boat and explore the harbor on your own, but the merry-go-round, bumper cars, and scary dark ride are no more.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
wdfxfox34.com

Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Piece of Knott’s Comes to Glendale

The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from America’s first theme park. The neon spectacular is a double-sided capital K for Knott’s Berry Farm that features serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet, and was animated to fill with yellow neon row-by-row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and the park’s Sky Jump parachute thrill ride. The beacon was a landmark in Orange County and was aimed specifically toward drivers approaching Knott’s on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The sign was inaugurated with the debut of the Roaring ’20s Airfield.
GLENDALE, CA
younghollywood.com

6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!

( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
americancraftbeer.com

Beer News: Modern Times Leisuretown Closes / Beer Mile Gets Canned

Reverberations from Modern Times Beer’s recent sale to Maui Brewing continue. We’ve that, an important rule change at the Beer Mile World Classic, and more. Modern Times Closes Its Audacious Leisuretown Venue (Anaheim, CA) – Born at time when the growth of American craft beer seemed unlimited, Modern Times’ Leisuretown venture, which was described as a “a garden of earthly delights” in downtown Anaheim,” always stuck us ambitious to a fault.
ANAHEIM, CA
discovering-la.com

Where to Celebrate National Nacho Day

Nov 6 is National Nacho Day. You may be someone that believes that nachos were created in the US. According to New York Times writer Pati Jinich, Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, Mexico, is the birthplace of nachos. They’re so proud of their creation that they started the International Nacho Festival, which takes place annually on Oct 21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiahomedesign.com

Palatial In Pasadena, $5M

Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow

LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beachcomber.news

King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes

In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
LONG BEACH, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Another bagged body on sidewalk reported by Cancun residents

Cancun, Q.R. — Another bagged body has been reportedly discovered on a Cancun sidewalk. The latest body was reported in SM 222 after it was seen laying on a public city sidewalk Thursday morning. The body was found by an area resident who was out walking around 4:00 a.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy