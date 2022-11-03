Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Related
104.1 WIKY
Haiti gang leader says fuel distribution can resume as blockade ends
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitian gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier said on Sunday that fuel trucks can approach the Varreux terminal without fear for their safety, days after police broke up a blockade that had halted fuel distribution for nearly two months. The G9 coalition of gangs led...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. charges Haitian gang leaders for 2021 missionary kidnapping
MIAMI (Reuters) – The United States has unsealed charges against a group of Haitian gang leaders, including three men involved in last year’s kidnapping of U.S. missionaries, the Department of Justice said on Monday. Joseph Wilson, known as Lanmo Sanjou, and Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, of the 400...
104.1 WIKY
Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Some senior White House officials have been second-guessing their messaging to voters around abortion in recent weeks, sources familiar with the matter said, as forecasts turned in Republicans’ favor in the run up to the midterm elections. Many Democrats are no longer optimistic about retaining...
California voters to elect state's next chief fiscal officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voters on Tuesday were deciding who should serve as California’s next chief fiscal watchdog, with Republicans hopeful the race for controller offers the GOP one of its best chances to win in the deep-blue state. Republican Lanhee Chen, a policy fellow on leave from the conservative think tank the Hoover Institution, is vying to end his party’s 16-year losing streak in statewide races. His opponent is Malia Cohen, a Democrat who serves on a state tax board. The state controller, a post held since 2015 by Democrat Betty Yee, has the power to disburse state funds and audit government agencies. The controller also serves on more than 70 boards and commissions, including one that incentivizes renewable energy production and another that gives bonds to nonprofit colleges. Chen, a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign, won the June primary, but the four Democrats running against him collectively won more votes. He’s marketed himself as someone who would be an independent watchdog of the state’s finances.
104.1 WIKY
White House not surprised by Russian comments on election interference
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the White house was not surprised by comments from a Russian businessman who said he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so. The remark by Yevgeny Prigozhin was the first such admission from a...
PolitiFact: Trump falsely said Democrats are playing ‘games’ with 'unverified' ballots
Donald Trump: "Over 240,000 'unverified' ballots have already been sent out in Pennsylvania, a total mess. The Democrats are playing games again.”. Here's why: Former President Donald Trump promoted a false theory that Democrats are using "unverified" ballots in Pennsylvania as part of an election plot. "Over 240,000 'unverified' ballots...
104.1 WIKY
Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for the U.S. Congress in Tuesday’s midterm election. “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given...
Feehery: Trump Derangement Syndrome dooms Dems
Trump Derangement Syndrome is what done did the Democrats in. On issue after issue, whatever former President Trump was for, the Democratic leadership and followership took an extreme position in opposition. And that is what killed the Democrats in this election. Trump campaigned on building a big beautiful wall on...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. lays claim to $1 billion in bitcoin stolen from Silk Road
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States is seeking a forfeiture order for more than $1 billion in Bitcoin that was stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace in 2012, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday. In the second largest seizure in Department of Justice history, law enforcement...
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE (AP) — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington, but the state’s vote-by-mail system means final results likely won’t be known for days. Voters got their ballots weeks ago, and the state’s congressional districts are among those being decided. But...
Ukraine: Photos show cemetery expansion near occupied city
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show a rapid expansion of a cemetery in southern Ukraine after Russian forces seized the port city of Mariupol
104.1 WIKY
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth in the West Bank -health officials
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli soldiers fatally shot a Palestinian 18-year-old in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, health officials said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents in the territory. The Israeli military said its soldiers had opened fire at people throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles...
104.1 WIKY
Twitter to delay changes to check mark badges until after U.S. midterm election – NYT
(Reuters) – Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $7.99 a month service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)
WSOC Charlotte
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world should adopt a treaty that stops the spread of fossil fuel energy, much like it has tried to with nuclear weapons, a prominent small island leader proposed as vulnerable nations Tuesday continued to push for more action and money at international climate talks.
104.1 WIKY
Russia, U.S. discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict -Kommersant
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions. Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been...
Comments / 0