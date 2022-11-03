BEXAR COUNTY – The search continues for a 25-year-old man in south Bexar County who was last seen on Oct. 30. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road. His brother, Zachary Wiseman and his sister, Chelsea Martinez said they’re doing everything they can to find him.

