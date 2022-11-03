ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Man Charged with Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson

A suspect in the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army arson case appeared in court Monday. Jack Heinrich, 33, whose last known address was in Champlin, is charged with three felonies: second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property. Heinrich was previously arrested on July 26 in which he was accused...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

See Twin Cities Landmarks in Kar-Keat Chong Exhibit in Hopkins

The Hopkins Center for the Arts features the work of Kar-Keat Chong from now until Dec. 3. The show is called “Impressions of Twin Cities in Ink and Watercolor.”. “The works all features a very recognizable landmark around our area,” said Hopkins Center for the Arts gallery director Jim Clark. “I think people will see things they recognize and maybe open our eyes to areas that we haven’t explored before.”
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Final Day of Early Voting Packs Brooklyn Park City Hall

Brooklyn Park City Hall was busy on Monday as many voters participated in the last day for early voting before Tuesday’s election. According to election officials, more than 7,400 people voted early. Residents had to pack their patience to vote in Brooklyn Park on Monday. The parking lot was...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Local Vote 2022: New Rep for House 42A will be Burkett or Carroll

A new face will represent House District 42A, which covers western Plymouth and one precinct in Maple Grove. Republican Kathy Burkett faces DFL candidate and Plymouth city council member Ned Carroll. Both candidates opted to record a candidate statement. You can hear from other candidates here. Shannon Slatton, reporting. Maple...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Girls, Boys Win Cross Country Titles; Nechanicky is Girls Winner

Saturday was quite a day for the Wayzata cross country programs. The Trojans girls and boys each won state class AAA team titles. And Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky raced to an easy win in the girls individual championship in a time of 16:47.7, earning her first state title after missing last year’s meet with an injury.
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Football Rolls Into State Playoffs

The Maple Grove football team remained unbeaten following a 54-21 rout of Forest Lake, giving the Crimson a section title and a berth into the state playoffs for a second straight year. Maple Grove scored 23 points in the final 4:51 of the second quarter to break open a close...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Secretary of State Expects Voter Turnout to be High

Secretary of State Steve Simon stopped by Brooklyn Park for the public accuracy testing of voting equipment. He’s visited a few of the site around the state as part of the process. We asked him about his expectations for voter turnout. “I don’t like to predict exact numbers, but...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy