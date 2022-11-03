Read full article on original website
Ocean City Fire Department hands out fire alarms, and reminds residents to change batteries
OCEAN CITY, Md- Members of the ocean city fire department today- doorknocking across Worcester county, reminding residents to keep their smoke alarms in check, and to replace any that may be old or faulty. Fire officials say when you change your clocks to also check your alarms too. That means...
New funding greenlights construction on historic buildings in Maryland, push for economic growth
BERLIN, Md.- $19 million in tax credit funding was granted from the Maryland Historical Trust division, part of the Maryland Department of Planning, to renovate several historic buildings across the state. The goal is to make needed improvements while preserving the rich history that lives in the walls of these...
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire
DOVER, Del. – A shooting that damaged a vehicle and residence in a Dover neighborhood Sunday evening is under investigation. Monday morning, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood for a late-reported shooting. It was learned that at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle and home were both damaged by gunfire. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured.
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
Former Berlin Town Administrator charged with fraud
BERLIN, Md. – A recently retired Town of Berlin employee has been charged with fraud following an investigation. We’re told investigators were recently requested to investigate a fraud involving a recently retired employee for the Town of Berlin. It was learned that Jeffery Fleetwood of Delmar recently retired from his position as Town Administrator and that during a recent audit, discrepancies were discovered involving Fleetwood’s leave balances.
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
UMES, Salvation Army hold food giveaway
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Salvation Army and UMES SGA partnered with alumni for a food giveaway for Campus Community Week. That’s awesome seeing the UMES community helping each other out, especially when food prices are so high right now. We want to hear your good news, just...
Nasa Wallops Launch Postponed
CHINCOTEAGUE, VA- Sunday morning’s launch attempt of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore has been postponed. According to NASA Wallops, the launch was scrubbed due to a fire alarm at Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft control...
DSP investigating early morning armed robbery at Lewes convenience store
LEWES, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Lewes. According to Delaware State Police, the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m., at the BP Gas Station, located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Further investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect allegedly displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect then lunged at the cashier, who defended himself with his own knife. The suspect then fled from the store.
Kindness Palooza Festival coming to Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is announcing a new Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre on November 13th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Salisbury’s own American Idol contestant Jay Copeland is scheduled to perform. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
“Two days of magic and creativity:” Inaugural Hoopers Island Chalk Arts Festival makes bold mark, brings awareness to mental health
HOOPERS ISLAND, Md.- “They don’t realize the beauty of an island in Dorchester County. They kind of stop at the Blackwater Refuge or the beautiful Harriet Tubman Museum. If they go just a couple more miles down, they’re going to see so much more art and culture,” The Bungalow Owner Kelly Ellis-Neal said.
New mural adds pop of color to Salisbury business, inspiration to dream big
SALISBURY, Md.- A set of hands creating a new mural look to add a pop of color and inspire those driving along North Salisbury Blvd to reach for their dreams. ‘Dreams’ is actually the theme of the artwork being painted on the side of the Quality Staffing Services building.
