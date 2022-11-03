LEWES, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Lewes. According to Delaware State Police, the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m., at the BP Gas Station, located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Further investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect allegedly displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect then lunged at the cashier, who defended himself with his own knife. The suspect then fled from the store.

LEWES, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO