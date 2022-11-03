Read full article on original website
School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7
With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
Power outages: Inland Northwest sees power outages after winter weather hits
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 6,000 people are without power Monday afternoon as a winter storm blows through the region. The majority of customers impacted by outages in the Inland Northwest are in the North Indian Trail area. Last Updated: Nov. 7 at 12:30 p.m. Avista:. Total customers affected: 6,191.
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Heavy snowfall may cause outages, dangerous or impossible travel conditions in Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising residents in Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle to be prepared for a slow or impossible morning commute on Monday due to extra snowfall. The region has been in a Winter Storm Warning since Saturday evening, which will continue through Monday. Some areas...
