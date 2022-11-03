Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Second of two Sabine Co burglary suspects has been captured
Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has announced that the second of two wanted burglary suspects has now been captured. According to Maddox, deputies have arrested 33-year-old Todd Stevens, of Bronson. He, along with Bryan Best, 32, of Pineland, were named in arrest warrants and the sheriff’s department turned to the...
kjas.com
Tyler County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in connection with recent burglaries
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said Monday that he and his deputies had made an arrest in connection with several burglaries that recently occurred in Colmesneil and the surrounding area. Weatherford identified the suspect as Dustin Brooks, 46 of Colmesneil, who is accused of burglarizing the Victory Baptist Church. However,...
Colmesneil man accused of burglarizing Victory Baptist Church facing multiple charges
TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old Colmesneil man accused of burglarizing an area church has been arrested and is facing multiple charges. Deputies were investigating Dustin Lee Brooks for a burglary that took place at Victory Baptist Church and other burglaries in the county, according to a release. Investigators also suspected Brooks, who is a felon, was pawning guns.
scttx.com
Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville
November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
kjas.com
Fisherman found dead following a four hour search
A Tyler County fisherman was found dead over the weekend after a four hour search. Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins says the body of the 73-year-old man was found at about 1:00 Sunday morning, some 16 hours after he launched his boat from a location on Dam B next to Highway 190.
KSLA
Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
KLTV
Angelina County Judge In Court
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
kjas.com
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022.
beauregardnews.com
Sheriff wants signs warning of swimming risks in Sabine River
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said this summer’s most recent drowning tragedy at the Sabine River has been the last one for him to handle without working towards a change. Herford began communicating with police jurors in October on ways to alert swimmers of the risks they face if...
kjas.com
Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
kjas.com
Councilman & City Attorney again request alcohol and controlled substance issue on Nov 14th agenda
Jasper City Councilman Anderson Land and Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff are again requesting that the issue of alcohol and controlled substances at city sponsored events be placed on the Monday, November 14th Jasper City Council meeting agenda. The two have signed off on a written request, while Councilman...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 31st, 2022
Press Release – Aggravated Robbery at Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), Hwy 190 East in Bon Wier: On Friday, October 28th, 2022, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Newton County Dispatched a Deputy to the scene of a reported Robbery that had already occurred at the Texas Country Stop (Citco Gas Station), 190 East in Bon Wier. At 10:29 p.m., Deputies arrived on the scene, and met with the store owner who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask, gloves, trench coat, a hoodie and displayed a handgun. The victim stated that the suspect hit him on the back of the head and took the money and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the store. An ambulance was called to scene. The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) where he was treated and released.
East Texas News
Livingston man arrested on warrants
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
newtoncountynews.net
Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station
On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
scttx.com
U.S. 96 Near CR 4350 Scene of Major Two-Vehicle Crash
Emergency personnel with multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist those involved i the incident. Center Fire Department personnel utilized Jaws-of-Life to help emergency medical services personnel extricate the driver and passenger from one of the vehicles involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos,...
KPLC TV
Sabine Parish man convicted in January crash that injured two teenage girls
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Justice has been served for two teenage sisters who received serious injuries in a collision with a drunk driver on January 26. Ronald Lynn Graves, 54, of Sabine Parish was traveling south in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 171 between Anacoco and Hornbeck around 6 p.m. when the crash occurred.
Texas Hunter Gets Stuck In Tree 18 Feet Up & Upside Down For Over An Hour
"I was 18 feet up and my ankle was the only thing that was holding me up."
kjas.com
UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
