Denver, CO

Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2d1A_0ixoiKZe00

The former Denver Broncos legend had some insight on Bradley Chubb being traded to Miami.

In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more.

Miller, though he had to navigate some early emotions, went on to wreak havoc for the Los Angeles Rams and help lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. Now calling Buffalo home after signing a massive free-agent deal, Miller has broken his silence on the Chubb trade, providing some insight to the Denver Post 's Ryan O'Halloran.

"He looked way better than I looked because when I got traded last year, I was crying and could barely talk," Miller said via O'Halloran. "He was in good spirits. I spent 11-1/2 years (in Denver) and he spent 4-1/2 (years) there. It just refreshes you when you get out of a tough situation like that and go to a winning team that needs you to win right now. It just recharges you and I'm sure Chubb is feeling that same way."

Indeed, it was a sobering reality to see the Broncos as sellers at the NFL trade deadline yet again. The NFL's truly competitive clubs don't sell. If there's a plausible expectation for the playoffs, teams buy — just like the Dolphins did with Chubb.

Time will tell whether Miami's new pass-rushing acquisition goes on to make the impact that Miller did following his trade, but the Broncos have once again fallen far short of the expectations the club set for 2022, especially after acquiring Russell Wilson via trade this past offseason.

Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has never played for a winning team. How sad is that?

Maybe Miller is right, and Chubb will go on to feel "recharged" on a team that proved it needs him, not only via the trade itself, but in the form of the five-year, $119 million mega-extension Miami gave the N.C. State product after acquiring him.

The Broncos have their own fish to fry in the meantime. At 3-5, the Broncos are in the midst of their bye and will control their own destiny moving forward. It's going to be nearly impossible for Denver to dig itself out of this five-loss hole, especially when you take a glance at the schedule from Week 10 on.

No, it's likely that the light at the end of the Broncos' tunnel won't begin shining until 2023, which is why it was the essence of football wisdom for Paton to deal Chubb away now. The Broncos now have a 2023 first-round pick.

While Chubb no longer sports the Orange and Blue, it's important for disappointed fans to remember that his impact in Denver was so hit-and-miss because of an inability to stay healthy and on the field. He provided the team that drafted him with one full season of health (his rookie year) because of some bad luck with the injury bug.

Here's to hoping that Chubb goes on to avoid health issues and achieves great things in Miami.

Bowdy Gonzales
4d ago

too bad no one wants Wilson denver is screwed at any chance of a superbowl with having to pay Wilson no way to build a team for next few years

Andrew Terrazas
3d ago

Chubb is no where near the player Von was here in Denver! We got a steal with the value Muami gave us.

