Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island
Republicans in Nassau County held a huge Get Out the Vote rally in Franklin Square as Democrats toured several Long Island towns on the eve before Election Day. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was also at the rally. Some polls have shown the Long Island representative gaining in the polls against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
News 12
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
It was a peaceful gathering outside of Sarah Lawrence College as a mostly pro-Democratic crowd waited hours for a chance to see President Joe Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
Republican-led caravan in Marine Park pushes for votes in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Zeldin
The Republican voter-led caravan that started at Floyd Bennet Field aimed to get those last-minute votes before the election this Tuesday.
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
Nassau GOP holds rally with Zeldin, congressional candidates ahead of Election Day
Candidates like congressional nominees Anthony D'Esposito and George Santos are promising to fix issues like inflation and crime.
Candidates compete for Dutchess County sheriff's spot for first time in decades
Republican acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati is up against Democrat Jillian Hanlon.
LIRR trains now going east and west at station by UBS Arena
Gerry Bringmann, chair of the LIRR Commuter Council, says there have been numerous complaints about there not being enough trains, crowded trains and too long of a wait for the next trains.
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
Palisades Mall hosts annual Rockland County Fashion Week show
The world of high fashion made its way to the Hudson Valley Saturday as the Palisades Mall hosted the annual Rockland County Fashion Week Show.
News 12
Thousands of marathon revelers cheer on runners at crucial merging point in Brooklyn
Fifty-thousand runners from all over the world participated Sunday in the New York City Marathon. News 12’s Shakti Denis visited Flatbush Avenue to see the runners turn on Lafayette Avenue. That is where the blue, orange and green courses merge, creating a constant flow of runners throughout the area.
‘Troubling video’ between students under investigation in Newburgh
District officials say the video involves two South Middle School students in an incident that occurred off-grounds last week.
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Port Jervis police remind drivers to be alert for deer this time of year
The Humane Society says drivers shouldn't try to swerve around a deer because it may get confused and run into the car instead of away from it.
Eagle Scout builds new storage shed for Smithtown nonprofit
Dan Keenan helped to build a shed for the Society for Lending Comforts to the Sick in order to store extra equipment, which includes wheelchairs, walkers, canes and commodes for the community.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Police: Man stabbed on subway in the Bronx; suspect identified
Police say another attack on the subway sent a man to the hospital on Sunday night in the Bronx.
Authorities: Fugitive identity thief from Brooklyn caught at Disney World
A fugitive wanted for identity theft was caught at Disney World.
No jackpot yet – but $1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
It was sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison. It comes just three weeks after the store sold another winning ticket worth $3 million.
News 12
Long Island Restaurant Week: Fauna Restaurant, George Martin The Original, Revel Restaurant and Bar
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Fall Long Island Restaurant Week!. We start at the beautiful Fauna Restaurant in West Hampton Beach. You can try a delicious almond crusted flounder with sweet potato and rum glazed banana for your main course.
Comments / 0