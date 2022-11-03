Read full article on original website
Sporting News
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10
Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
ESPN
Ben Gordon faces charges for 2nd time in month after McDonald's guard hit
CHICAGO -- Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald's security guard was punched in the face, police said. Gordon, 39, has been charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four teams...
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season was an eventful one, especially in the College Football Playoff race. Alabama and Clemson are likely out of contention following their losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively. But who's in line to make the College Football Playoff now?. ESPN's college...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top six after wild college football weekend
Week 10 of the college football season was as crazy as we’ve seen in 2022. Based on the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, No. 1 Tennessee was routed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State struggled in a windstorm at lowly Northwestern, and No. 4 Clemson was eviscerated at Notre Dame.
Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson
Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.
Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James
Magic Johnson says he wishes he had picked up the phone and called LeBron James back in 2019. The post Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Howard live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
Kentucky begins another college basketball season on Monday, and it's yet another campaign where the program is expected to compete for a national championship. The No. 4 Wildcats host the Howard Bison in their season-opener as the journey toward redemption tips off for this program. Kentucky enters this season trying...
SEC power rankings after Week 10: Where are Tennessee, Alabama after losses?
What a weekend it was in the Southeastern Conference. We witnessed a battle between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (CFP rankings) that resulted in a 27-13 win for UGA. But the headline of the weekend will be LSU’s overtime win over Alabama to take...
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset
Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
Who is uncommitted going into signing week? And the top UK basketball recruiting links.
The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with top stories on the Wildcats’ efforts.
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
