Michigan State

Sporting News

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral

Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
ESPN

Ben Gordon faces charges for 2nd time in month after McDonald's guard hit

CHICAGO -- Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald's security guard was punched in the face, police said. Gordon, 39, has been charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four teams...
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team

Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
The Spun

ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season was an eventful one, especially in the College Football Playoff race. Alabama and Clemson are likely out of contention following their losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively. But who's in line to make the College Football Playoff now?. ESPN's college...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Larry Brown Sports

Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset

Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
