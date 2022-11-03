Read full article on original website
Date Of WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Show Revealed?
The date of WWE’s next premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may have been revealed, according to a new report. The company’s most recent premium live event in the Kingdom – WWE Crown Jewel 2022 – took place this past Saturday, November 5.
MVP Issues Painful Request To People Who Compare Omos To The Great Khali & Giant Gonzalez
WWE star Omos was in action at last night’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Omos came up short against Braun Strowman on the night, he did not leave as the total loser, as many fans and those within the company praised his performance in the bout.
Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program
Iran is determined to building a nuclear weapon. The U.S. must be equally committed to stopping them.
Suddenly, a More Sober European Turn on Iran | Opinion
For decades, European officials have been the most ardent proponents of engagement with the Islamic Republic.
North Korea Threatens ‘Powerful’ Retaliation to Allied Drills
After reports of North and South Korean troops firing warning shots at each other last week, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the U.S. for expanding joint military exercises with its ally from the south. In response to North Korea’s escalating weapons tests and growing nuclear threat, the U.S....
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
‘Big one is coming': Chilling warning about US military's lack of preparedness from top official
As war rages in Ukraine and China continues to develop its nuclear capabilities, some military officials are warning the United States is unprepared to be dragged into warfare. The warnings come after it was reported in October that America's military had become weaker over the last several years and is...
Nuclear weapons must not be used over Ukraine, China’s president says in clear response to Russia
Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday warned against using nuclear weapons over Ukraine, in a first clear message to Russia.“The international community should … jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Mr Xi said during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.President Xi told Chancellor Scholz that he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe without naming Russia, in his most direct remarks so far on the escalating crisis.During...
U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea
The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
Russian Pundit Says Men Over 40 Too Damaged by 'Constant' Drinking To Fight
He also suggested younger men should be sent into battle as the government would not need to pay widows and children should they die.
Russia Has Already Lost Twice as Many Aircraft in Ukraine than in 10-Year Afghan War—Intel
Russia’s loss of aircraft in Ukraine is likely much faster than their ability to manufacture new ones, according to a damning British intelligence report released Monday. The military update cited comments made by Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claiming that Russia has already lost over twice the number of aircraft in Ukraine than in the Soviet-Afghan War, with some 278 aircraft allegedly destroyed in Ukraine compared with 119 in the 1979-1989 conflict in Afghanistan. “Whilst we cannot independently verify these figures, Russia’s continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones,” the British defense ministry said. “This is unlikely to change in the next few months. Russia’s aircraft losses likely significantly outstrip their capacity to manufacture new airframes. The time required for the training of competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability.”
Australia Sends a Frigate to Assist N. Korea Sanctions Enforcement
Australia has deployed a frigate to help with the enforcement of sanctions on North Korea, a policy with high priority for Australia's allies after Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile tests and its suspected arms transfers to Russia. The Anzac-Class frigate HMAS Arunta has been dispatched to assist with the deterrence and...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv rules out peace talks until Russian troops leave its territory and denies facing pressure to negotiate
After reports the US asked Kyiv to consider talks, Ukrainian official says it would be ‘nonsense’ to negotiate at present
The Ray Shot Down and Squadrons of Planes Frizzled Like Moths in the Air
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, August 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. III, No. 2: The Flying City. The ray shot down—and squadrons of planes frizzled like moths in the air. Astounding...
Ukraine news – live: Putin driving mobilised soldiers to death in war, says Zelensky
LIVE – Updated at 21:09. Vladimir Putin is driving inexperienced Russian soldiers “to their deaths” in an intense assault on Ukraine’s east, says Volodymyr Zelensky. Without referring to his Russian counterpart by name, Mr Zelensky said overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.
'Never again': Ukraine bolsters defences by Belarus-Russia border
Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometres to the north. A three-way crossing shaped like a 'Y', it points northwest into Belarus and northeast into Russia with Ukraine to the south.
Donetsk 'Littered' with Russian Bodies as Hundreds Killed Daily: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian troops in Donetsk are suffering large daily losses, leaving the region "littered" with Russian bodies. During his nightly televised address on Monday, Zelensky said that Ukrainian counteroffensives were "gradually moving forward" and "pushing back" Russian forces in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
Advance work in Ukraine blunted Russian cyber advantage, US says
WASHINGTON — At the Aspen Security Forum this summer, a top Biden administration official said there are “any number of theories for what we saw and what, frankly, we didn’t see” regarding Russian employment of cyberattacks tied to its war against Ukraine. “Some argue for the...
Russian Military Officers Fleeing From Front, Conscripted Soldier Claims
"When it all started, the officers immediately ran away," a soldier who was conscripted as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization said.
The super-charged dollar just saw its steepest drop in over 2 years as rumors swirl about China's reopening
The US dollar index weakened about 1.3% on Friday as rumors about a China reopening circulated. In 2022, the US Dollar Index has climbed roughly 16% as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy. Should China ease its zero-COVID policies, its economy and energy demand would see a sharp rebound. The...
