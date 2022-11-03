ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

wrestletalk.com

Date Of WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Show Revealed?

The date of WWE’s next premium live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may have been revealed, according to a new report. The company’s most recent premium live event in the Kingdom – WWE Crown Jewel 2022 – took place this past Saturday, November 5.
dallasexpress.com

North Korea Threatens ‘Powerful’ Retaliation to Allied Drills

After reports of North and South Korean troops firing warning shots at each other last week, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the U.S. for expanding joint military exercises with its ally from the south. In response to North Korea’s escalating weapons tests and growing nuclear threat, the U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
The Independent

Nuclear weapons must not be used over Ukraine, China’s president says in clear response to Russia

Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday warned against using nuclear weapons over Ukraine, in a first clear message to Russia.“The international community should … jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Mr Xi said during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.President Xi told Chancellor Scholz that he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe without naming Russia, in his most direct remarks so far on the escalating crisis.During...
NBC News

U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea

The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Has Already Lost Twice as Many Aircraft in Ukraine than in 10-Year Afghan War—Intel

Russia’s loss of aircraft in Ukraine is likely much faster than their ability to manufacture new ones, according to a damning British intelligence report released Monday. The military update cited comments made by Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claiming that Russia has already lost over twice the number of aircraft in Ukraine than in the Soviet-Afghan War, with some 278 aircraft allegedly destroyed in Ukraine compared with 119 in the 1979-1989 conflict in Afghanistan. “Whilst we cannot independently verify these figures, Russia’s continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones,” the British defense ministry said. “This is unlikely to change in the next few months. Russia’s aircraft losses likely significantly outstrip their capacity to manufacture new airframes. The time required for the training of competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability.”
maritime-executive.com

Australia Sends a Frigate to Assist N. Korea Sanctions Enforcement

Australia has deployed a frigate to help with the enforcement of sanctions on North Korea, a policy with high priority for Australia's allies after Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile tests and its suspected arms transfers to Russia. The Anzac-Class frigate HMAS Arunta has been dispatched to assist with the deterrence and...
msn.com

Ukraine news – live: Putin driving mobilised soldiers to death in war, says Zelensky

LIVE – Updated at 21:09. Vladimir Putin is driving inexperienced Russian soldiers “to their deaths” in an intense assault on Ukraine’s east, says Volodymyr Zelensky. Without referring to his Russian counterpart by name, Mr Zelensky said overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.
AFP

'Never again': Ukraine bolsters defences by Belarus-Russia border

Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometres to the north. A three-way crossing shaped like a 'Y', it points northwest into Belarus and northeast into Russia with Ukraine to the south. 
Newsweek

Donetsk 'Littered' with Russian Bodies as Hundreds Killed Daily: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian troops in Donetsk are suffering large daily losses, leaving the region "littered" with Russian bodies. During his nightly televised address on Monday, Zelensky said that Ukrainian counteroffensives were "gradually moving forward" and "pushing back" Russian forces in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
defensenews.com

Advance work in Ukraine blunted Russian cyber advantage, US says

WASHINGTON — At the Aspen Security Forum this summer, a top Biden administration official said there are “any number of theories for what we saw and what, frankly, we didn’t see” regarding Russian employment of cyberattacks tied to its war against Ukraine. “Some argue for the...

