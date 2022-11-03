Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
krwg.org
29th Annual Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference will feature Shaila Dúrcal
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Executive Director, Robert Palacios, about their 29th Annual conference with student workshops at NMSU’s Corbett Center on November 9th-10th. The Spectacular Concert at NMSU’s Pan American Center will be on Friday, November 11th and will feature Shaila Dúrcal (daughter of the late Rocio Dúrcal), Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, Mariachi Cobre, Mariachi Jaliciense and Israel “El Charro Noble” Cabañas. Students from the workshops will also perform at the Spectacular Concert and at the FREE Student Showcase on Saturday, November 12th at Amador Live, 302 S. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Information available at lascrucesmariachi.org and on Facebook.
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
territorysupply.com
4 Incredible Campervan Rentals in El Paso for Your Next Adventure
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Let adventure lead the way when you hit the road in a campervan. There’s a delicious amount of freedom traveling this way. You get to remain...
Teenager goes missing; last seen Friday in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Police say Cassie Pawley-Cano ran away from Organ Mountain High School on November 4, 2022.Pawley-Cano is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a […]
City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back
JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez. Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday. Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, The post Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
“A Christmas Fair” kicks off holiday shopping season
EL PASO, Texas -- It's the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season this weekend in downtown El Paso! The Junior League of El Paso's "A Christmas Fair" brings 150 vendors together in one place, to make it easy to find something special for everyone on your list. Oh, and you can get a picture with Santa while you're there!
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Deming family turns over 31 horses amid state investigation
A Deming family voluntarily relinquished 31 horses to the New Mexico Livestock Board on Oct. 20, amid an investigation into their treatment — with five of the horses being sent to a Grant County rescue operation. The Whispers Ranch Safe Haven on Deming’s west side began with a 1-year-old...
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
The Best El Paso Mexican Food Joints With Weird Names
There is NO shortage of good Mexican restaurants in El Paso. It's not hard to find good Mexican food around here at all as there are tons of great restaurants all over the place. Many of them have some unusual names. Some names are more artsy, fun or just not...
1 treated for smoke inhalation after Las Cruces fire
The cause of the fire is being investigated, and damages are yet to be fully determined.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected to arrive Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its next cold front Thursday, producing breezy conditions and a slight cool down. A high pressure system is currently taking over the region, which is what’s warming afternoon highs near the 80s. A cold front will begin to move...
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 80 degrees this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see highs near 80 degrees this week as a high pressure system takes over the area. This high pressure system is expected to take over Monday through Tuesday before a cold front begins to push closer into our area Wednesday.
designboom.com
perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas
Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Police looking for man who vandalized East Side church, damaging glass doors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso wants the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized an East Side church. The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s at 1700 George Dieter. A man approached the glass doors of the church and […]
‘We deserve to be back’: Deported veterans speaking out ahead of Veterans Day
UPDATE: Deported veteran Marcelino Ramos has returned to the U.S. after living in Juarez for the past six years. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the past six years, Marine veteran Marcelino Ramos has been living in Ciudad Juarez along with more than 25 other deported veterans. They are just some of the hundreds of […]
elpasomatters.org
El Paso women’s turnout drops slightly in complex early voting results
In the month before the Nov. 8 elections, Toni Ramirez and Mara Ventura knocked on more than 100 doors to get El Pasoans to the polls. Though the married couple volunteers on behalf of Democratic organizations, Ventura says their conversations with El Pasoans often center less on the issues or the candidates but more on a single question: What’s your plan to vote? “You have to have a plan,” said Ventura, a 36-year-old labor organizer.
Man walking in ‘middle’ of major Northeast El Paso road struck, killed by two vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old El Paso man who was walking “in the middle” of a major roadway in Northeast El Paso was struck and killed by two vehicles, including a semitruck, early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Eddie Santana was walking in the “middle of the roadway” along the 12800 block […]
