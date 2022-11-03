ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

krwg.org

29th Annual Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference will feature Shaila Dúrcal

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Executive Director, Robert Palacios, about their 29th Annual conference with student workshops at NMSU’s Corbett Center on November 9th-10th. The Spectacular Concert at NMSU’s Pan American Center will be on Friday, November 11th and will feature Shaila Dúrcal (daughter of the late Rocio Dúrcal), Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, Mariachi Cobre, Mariachi Jaliciense and Israel “El Charro Noble” Cabañas. Students from the workshops will also perform at the Spectacular Concert and at the FREE Student Showcase on Saturday, November 12th at Amador Live, 302 S. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Information available at lascrucesmariachi.org and on Facebook.
LAS CRUCES, NM
territorysupply.com

4 Incredible Campervan Rentals in El Paso for Your Next Adventure

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Let adventure lead the way when you hit the road in a campervan. There’s a delicious amount of freedom traveling this way. You get to remain...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teenager goes missing; last seen Friday in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Police say Cassie Pawley-Cano ran away from Organ Mountain High School on November 4, 2022.Pawley-Cano is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back

JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez. Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday. Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, The post Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“A Christmas Fair” kicks off holiday shopping season

EL PASO, Texas -- It's the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season this weekend in downtown El Paso! The Junior League of El Paso's "A Christmas Fair" brings 150 vendors together in one place, to make it easy to find something special for everyone on your list. Oh, and you can get a picture with Santa while you're there!
EL PASO, TX
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Deming family turns over 31 horses amid state investigation

A Deming family voluntarily relinquished 31 horses to the New Mexico Livestock Board on Oct. 20, amid an investigation into their treatment — with five of the horses being sent to a Grant County rescue operation. The Whispers Ranch Safe Haven on Deming’s west side began with a 1-year-old...
DEMING, NM
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 80 degrees this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see highs near 80 degrees this week as a high pressure system takes over the area. This high pressure system is expected to take over Monday through Tuesday before a cold front begins to push closer into our area Wednesday.
EL PASO, TX
designboom.com

perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas

Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- People from El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces came together to pray for those who have died attempting to cross the border into the United States. The 25th annual event was hosted by the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop Mark Seitz says there was a bigger picture at hand today when The post Bi-National Border Mass held between Juarez and El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso women’s turnout drops slightly in complex early voting results

In the month before the Nov. 8 elections, Toni Ramirez and Mara Ventura knocked on more than 100 doors to get El Pasoans to the polls. Though the married couple volunteers on behalf of Democratic organizations, Ventura says their conversations with El Pasoans often center less on the issues or the candidates but more on a single question: What’s your plan to vote? “You have to have a plan,” said Ventura, a 36-year-old labor organizer.
EL PASO, TX

