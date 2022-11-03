Read full article on original website
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press. Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.
Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A trio of U.S. House races in South Texas carried high stakes Tuesday as Republicans, who for decades rarely bothered to compete along the U.S.-Mexico border, made the heavily Hispanic region a priority in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress. The unusually competitive atmosphere...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Expectations high for GOP this Election Day
Here’s what we think we know as Election Day dawns nationwide, based on our colleagues’ reporting: It’s going to be a good night for Republican candidates competing for House seats. How good remains to be seen. The GOP could wrest the Senate majority away from President Biden and Democrats by a single seat, although there…
Sorry, Fox News and Joe Biden, this election won’t alter history. It’s just another midterm
Life won’t be radically different no matter what happens Tuesday. [Opinion]
