That is great, but then he'll want to do people pay for the utilities and everything else that goes with it
eriereader.com
The 2022 Made in Erie Gift Guide
You shouldn't have to squint to shop small. This year, with the aid of Erie Arts and Culture and the Erie Downtown Partnership, we are using our Made in Erie Gift Guide to magnify the big talents of the region's smallest retailers. The second annual Western Pennsylvania Maker Market, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will spotlight creators and craftspeople who might fall into the category of "out of sight, out of mind" otherwise. Shoppers will be able to peruse a diverse selection of locally-made wares, with items ranging from blazers to bath bombs.
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
Bayfront craft fest shows off local artisans’ creations ahead of holiday season
The Bayfront Convention Center hosted this year’s Holiday Crafts and Gifts Festival. The yearly fest is always a great chance to see what local crafters are working on and to be able to do some gift scouting for loved ones ahead of the holidays, as it’s one of the biggest craft shows of the season. […]
erienewsnow.com
Gannon University Holds Prayer Vigil for Student who Went Missing Following Kayaking Incident
Gannon University hosted a prayer vigil Monday evening for a student who went missing following a kayak incident Saturday, the university announced. The university identified the student as Kevin Niako, an undergraduate computer science and software engineering major. Officials provided no further details, only saying State Police are handling the...
Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10
Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
wnynewsnow.com
Meet Bella! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
erienewsnow.com
Restaurants, Grocery Stores Brace for Inflation Prices this Thanksgiving
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As prices continue to rise, local restaurants and grocery stores brace for a rocky Thanksgiving season, due to record-high inflation. According to Wells Fargo, the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner could go up by 14.9%, and the price of turkey could rise by 23%.
Erie County public health leader retiring after 40 years
A local public health leader is retiring after decades of serving Erie County. Charlotte Berringer is retiring after a 40 year career as a public nurse with the Erie County Health Department. She’s currently the director of Community Health Services, most recently providing guidance for Erie residents navigating the pandemic. Berringer said she has a […]
Mandatory clear bag policy for Erie schools in effect Dec. 1
Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory. The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring […]
Open skate season begins at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center
A local ice center is welcoming Erie residents back to the rink as they open for the season. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center kicked off its season on Friday with its first public skating session and the lesson coordinator of the ice rink said the night was busy. She said this season will only offer one […]
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Opens New School of Podiatric Medicine
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced a new School of Podiatric Medicine. It'll be the 11th in the country. The four-year program will be located on their main campus in Erie. And offer a unique curricular collaboration with LECOM's College of Medicine. Podiatrists are key healthcare team members in helping remain active and healthy.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT to Host Open House to Mark Completion of Oliver Rd. Roundabout
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Erie County Technical School will host an open house this month to mark the completion of the five-points roundabout, according to an announcement Monday. It will be held Monday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Erie County Technical School cafeteria.
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
erienewsnow.com
Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
yourerie
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled …. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled and homeless veterans...
Emergency crews battle house fire on Ash Street
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire a little before 10 a.m. on Saturday at the 2000 block of Ash Street. Crews were able to get the fire under control very shortly. The fire inspector was notified to determine the cause of the blaze. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the four occupants of […]
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
erienewsnow.com
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
