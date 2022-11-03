Read full article on original website
Idaho officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late...
New Mexico embraces early, absentee voting in midterm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voter participation by early and absentee balloting in Tuesday's election has nearly surpassed participation by those methods in New Mexico's 2018 midterm election. The New Mexico secretary of state's office on Monday said that nearly 440,000 ballots have been cast through the close of...
COMMENTARY: Four reasons voting 'Yes on 2' is the God-honoring vote for Christians
On Election Day, Nov. 8, Kentuckians—for the first time ever—will have the opportunity to directly vote to protect the sanctity of preborn human life and safeguard our tax dollars from paying for the horrors of abortion by voting Yes on Amendment 2. When Kentuckians established our state constitution...
