Car in downtown rape arrest linked to additional incident: Affidavit
On Saturday, June 4, police say a woman called 911 to say a man she didn't know sexually assaulted her downtown.
Man intentionally hits woman with vehicle in South Austin road rage incident: Affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - A 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for intentionally trying to run over a woman during a road rage incident. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 4. The victim stated this all happened over a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Slaughter Lane and Vertex Lane.
Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
Austin Police need help finding missing man
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding a missing man. Police say 76-year-old Paul Patterson was last seen yesterday, Nov. 6, around 4 p.m. leaving a medical facility in Northwest Austin near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. Patterson is in need of daily medication and...
Juvenile dies after October shooting in southeast Austin; suspect still wanted
One juvenile male died after an October shooting in southeast Austin where police say the suspect shot at two occupied vehicles.
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
1 dead, 1 injured after police shooting in Hays County
A man has died after a police shooting incident in Dripping Springs, according to Hays County officials.
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
Men robbed ATM technician in south Austin, police say
Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot by deputy in Dripping Springs, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot dead after he rushed Hays County sheriff’s deputies with a knife Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies were called to a disturbance between a man and a tow truck driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills. Shortly after, deputies also...
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
