Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Police need help finding missing man

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding a missing man. Police say 76-year-old Paul Patterson was last seen yesterday, Nov. 6, around 4 p.m. leaving a medical facility in Northwest Austin near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. Patterson is in need of daily medication and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 suspects rob ATM service technician in SW Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for three people who robbed an ATM service technician in Southwest Austin. APD officers responded to the robbery at the Wells Fargo ATM at 3949 South Lamar around 4:18 p.m. Nov. 1, where they spoke with the victim who had been repairing the machine.
AUSTIN, TX

