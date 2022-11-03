Store clerk locked in bathroom during shootout in Circle K and Food Lion in Clayton

The Clayton Police Department is searching for several suspects in an early morning shootout that damaged a Circle K store, a Food Lion and a nail salon on Thursday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at a Circle K on 10081 U.S. 70 Business West shortly before 5 a.m., according to a news release.

They found an employee in a locked restroom. and shell casings outside the store and BP gas station, as well as in the parking lot of an adjacent shopping center.

Bullets had shattered windows of the Circle K, a Food Lion grocery store and Queen Nails and Spa, but no employees of the businesses were injured.

Authorities say two people were in a verbal confrontation that began inside the Circle K and continued outside.

One of them left the parking lot in a gray Toyota Avalon following a white Nissan SUV. Another person fired at the people in the Toyota from a black Dodge Challenger.

Marquise LeShawn Taylor, who was in the Toyota, was shot in the leg, according to the news release.

Both vehicles fired “numerous rounds” at each other through the parking lot, resulting in stray bullets damaging nearby property.

Police detectives charged Reginald Derrell Sanders Jr. with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and structure, and damage to property, the release stated.

Sanders has not yet been taken into custody, police said late Thursday afternoon.

Charges against other suspects are pending.