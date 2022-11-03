She went back two more times…that’s very strange. I would never have allowed myself to be in that position THREE times, with the same predator??? After the first time, O would have reported to.
Why did she go to a hotel after the first time and why didn't she go to the police?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
Gavin Newsom’s 2005 Affair Will Be Back In the News, Courtesy of the New Harvey Weinstein Trial
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
Key accuser in Danny Masterson rape trial testified that the actor brandished a gun after he assaulted her in 2003 incident
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'
‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
How Mel Gibson Has Now Been Roped Into Harvey Weinstein's Upcoming Rape Trial
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer
Paul Haggis Rape Trial: Leah Remini to Testify as Character Witness on Defense’s Behalf
One of the biggest trials in Scientology history has laid bare the inner workings of the church, whose members include Hollywood royalty
Brian Austin Green Claps Back At Ex Vanessa Marcil’s Alleged Claim That He Took Her To Court For Child Support
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 11