Just Saying 57
3d ago

She went back two more times…that’s very strange. I would never have allowed myself to be in that position THREE times, with the same predator??? After the first time, O would have reported to.

Dee
4d ago

Why did she go to a hotel after the first time and why didn't she go to the police?

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.  “I’m also...
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'

Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer

Chris Martin and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have filed a restraining order against a "delusional" woman they say believes she's "married" to the Coldplay frontman and lives at his residence, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep. “Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she...
Paul Haggis Rape Trial: Leah Remini to Testify as Character Witness on Defense’s Behalf

A judge ruled at Paul Haggis’ rape lawsuit trial that the defense could call on Leah Remini — who, like Haggis, is a former Scientologist — to testify as a character witness. Before the trial started in Oct., it was reported that the actress and perhaps the Church’s most high-profile critic could be a potential witness for the defense. On Friday, the judge sided with the Haggis’ lawyers in allowing Remini to testify — over Zoom — in the trial’s coming days. Remini’s testimony would attempt to lend credence to Haggis’ claims that the rape lawsuit against him was perhaps orchestrated...
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

