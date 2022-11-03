NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M, On3 reported Monday. He is listed as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 17 overall prospect by the 247Sports composite. Hill is expected to take his time selecting a new program and not commit until signing day. Hill, from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, committed to coach Jimbo Fisher's program in July. ...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO