Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Big Update On Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestling Again For WWE
UPDATE – WrestleVotes has now followed up on its original report regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin, tweeting:. “I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year’s Mania. “Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
wrestletalk.com
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury Following SmackDown
A WWE SmackDown star has confirmed their injury following this week’s (November 4) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of the show, Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the returning Emma in an open challenge. After Rousey’s victory, she was greeted by her friend...
wrestletalk.com
Recent AEW Signings Had Contact With WWE
The Kingdom, the team of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, alongside Maria Kanellis, are now officially All Elite. The trio made their AEW debut on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, confronting ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Prior to the group’s arrival in the company, there...
wrestletalk.com
New Feud Revealed For Recently Returned WWE Star
Has the first feud for a recently returned WWE star just been revealed on tonight’s (November 4) edition of SmackDown?. In a backstage segment featuring this recently returned star, another member of the locker room popped up to say a rather unfriendly welcome. On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear 2022
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken to Twitter to announce a new title match for the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho and Guevara are both members of the Jericho...
wrestletalk.com
Major Heat Between Two WWE Stars?
Two WWE stars have found themselves in a heated exchange on Twitter, seemingly implying there is some major heat between the two. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman took to Twitter after his performance at Crown Jewel, praising himself and Omos for their performance on the show. In the tweet...
wrestletalk.com
Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For November 9 AEW Dynamite
A two out of three falls match between two of AEW’s top stars has been announced for the November 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. Other matches already announced for the show include The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Explains Why He Turned Down WWE Documentary Appearance
Former WWE star Heath Slater has addressed the shelved documentary that was due to cover his former faction, The Nexus. The original Nexus faction featured Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Darren Young (Fred Rosser), Ryback, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel (PJ Black), Heath Slater and David Otunga. Many of them...
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Signing Leaked?
A potential new signing for AEW may have been leaked. Following his impressive match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite on September 28, Bandido was reportedly offered a contract with AEW. An update has now emerged on Bandido’s status. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. “The...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Makes Huge Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made his ring entrance ahead of his massive Undisputed WWE Championship match and it was a big one!. Arriving in style, Logan Paul took to Instagram Live to share a perspective of the massive entrance. With big pyrotechnics and the fans going wild, there were over 75k...
wrestletalk.com
Big Match Just Added To Live AEW Rampage Tonight (November 4)
With mere hours until showtime, AEW has announced another big match for tonight’s (November 4) live edition of AEW Rampage. With an already stacked card announced for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage, another match has just been added. After a series of attacks on Samoa Joe and...
wrestletalk.com
First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Set (PHOTO)
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has shared a new look at the WWE Crown Jewel set. On Saturday (November 5) WWE will take over Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the company’s next premium live event. Several big attraction matches are scheduled, with Roman Reigns defending his...
wrestletalk.com
MVP Issues Painful Request To People Who Compare Omos To The Great Khali & Giant Gonzalez
WWE star Omos was in action at last night’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Omos came up short against Braun Strowman on the night, he did not leave as the total loser, as many fans and those within the company praised his performance in the bout.
wrestletalk.com
Another New Match Set For November 9 AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced another new match set between two of its top stars for the November 9 edition of AEW Dynamite. Other matches already announced for the show include The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Champion Has Message For Opponent On Rampage
An AEW World Champion has a strong message for their opponent on tonight’s live edition (November 4) of AEW Rampage. Interim AEW World Champion Toni Storm appeared on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage with a message for former friend and current foe, Jamie Hayter. After again mentioning having...
wrestletalk.com
Another Released WWE Star Expected To Be Brought Back Soon
Reports have emerged regarding WWE’s interest in yet another released star, following the return of Emma (Tenille Dashwood). Emma made her WWE return on the October 28 edition of SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title open challenge. Emma was one of several womens wrestlers who WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Explains What Makes Top AEW Star ‘Special’
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has spoken about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and what he thinks makes him special. Angle has seen many special talents in the wrestling world following his WWE debut back in 1999, including being the man to introduce WWE fans to John Cena.
Comments / 0