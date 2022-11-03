ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Darren Callahan
3d ago

It's a good thing your opinion don't matter, Sami Zayne/Uso is a good fit to the bloodline though he's not related. But neither is Paul Heymon, I'm really enjoying it to much to agree with his comment on this matter. It's Friday night Smackdown time, can't wait to see what Sami says next, I can hear the Uce chants already

wrestletalk.com

New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks

At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel

The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
ringsidenews.com

Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown

Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com

Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed

Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com

Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel

An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
wrestletalk.com

Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestletalk.com

Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul

Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
wrestletalk.com

Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match

Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
ComicBook

Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
worldboxingnews.net

Butterbean – The sad career ending of a knockout phenomenon

Punching legend Butterbean remains a top-drawer attraction for boxing fans who reminisce about the 1990s boxing era. Esch holds cult status in the sport. Many years into his retirement, WBN remembers the extraordinary career of ‘The King of the Four Rounders.’. The overweight wonder, real name Eric Esch, campaign...
itrwrestling.com

Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks

While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
stillrealtous.com

Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel

The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager

Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.

