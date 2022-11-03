Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana officials release new mugshot of Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Correction released a new mugshot of the Delphi murder suspect on Monday. Richard Allen, 50, is charged with the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. Allen remains in custody at an undisclosed state facility. He was moved last week from...
Our First Look at Delphi Murders Suspect After His Transfer to Secret Location
The man who allegedly murdered two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, is now in state custody after a judge determined the suspect and even the court to be at risk. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, is with the Indiana Department of Correction, and authorities released his new mugshot on Monday. Allen...
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Case of 4 Kokomo Police Officers
A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police officers after a man died in their custody in 2017. The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tavaris McGuire and two others were arrested February 4th. Officers say McGuire started behaving erratically during the booking process and was clutching his chest. He later died while at the hospital.
Allen County judge to handle Delphi homicide case
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull will to handle the case of the two slain teenagers in Carroll County after the judge recused himself earlier this week. Carroll Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener was to have handled the case of Richard Allen, a drugstore employee, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in Delphi.
Delphi community still hungry for answers after arrest, court case chaos
Television crews descended on the small town at the beginning of the week as Indiana State Police announced the arrest of Richard Allen.
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Judge worried for family's safety after sealing court docs in Delphi murders recused from case
DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen moved to Indiana Department of Correction. The Indiana Department of Correction said Richard Allen has been moved to one of their facilities. For safety and security, the IDOC declined to say which facility Allen is being held. Judge Benjamin Diener recused. Carroll County Judge...
Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll County Sheriff. Finally, this past […]
2 arrested on OWI charges Friday
A Purdue student was arrested early Friday morning after a Purdue Police officer allegedly caught him driving about 50mph down Northwestern Avenue. Anthony Anderson, 22, was pulled over near the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road about 1:15 a.m., PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He reportedly told police that he had a few drinks earlier the previous day. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating
CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in...
Purdue student charged with battery, strangulation and trespass
A student of the Polytechnic Institute was arrested Thursday for allegedly becoming violent after an argument at the Drury Inn & Suites in Lafayette. Jon Reeves, 23, was charged Friday after he allegedly put his boyfriend in a chokehold in the hotel. Lafayette Police were dispatched to the hotel Thursday...
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
What we know about Richard Allen, charged in murders of Libby German, Abby Williams
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen was charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. Who is Richard Allen? Here is what we know so far: 1) Allen has lived at his home in Delphi, Indiana since at least 2011, according to a public records search. His home is a short drive from the murder scene and just a few blocks from the middle school that Libby and Abby attended. 2) Allen, according to residents, worked at the CVS Pharmacy, 505 West Main Street. That store is just a few blocks from a large poster of a police sketch of the suspect. 3) According to Indiana court records, Allen does not have a serious criminal record. CBS 2 only found traffic violations on the database.4) Allen appeared on social media posts playing pool and celebrating holidays in 2018, a year after the murder. Those posts appeared on his wife's Facebook page, which has since been taken down. 5) Allen was transferred from the Carroll County Jail in Delphi to the White County Jail in Monticello, Ind., about 15 miles north. He is charged with two counts of murder. The case remains open.
