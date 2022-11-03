Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author Higgins to give talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins will discuss her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland,” at Elyria West River Library on Thursday, Nov. 10. Higgins’ presentation – which is free - will be at 6 p.m. Her book covers scores of restaurants – their history,...
cleveland19.com
Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
cleveland19.com
Business owners rejoice as construction in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood nears end
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction has finally restarted on East 105th in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Back in September, some business owners on the street said they planned on suing the city of Cleveland due to perceived financial losses from the construction project. Business owner Kimberly Carter said the workers...
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
What is Issue 5 on the ballot?
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
cleveland19.com
Beachwood city council to vote on investigation into anonymous emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -Beachwood city council is set to vote on an ordinance Monday night that would allow the mayor to hire a law firm to investigate anonymous emails. In a blog post, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns describes them as “harassing,” “attacking city employees,” and “damaging the reputation of the city.”
cleveland19.com
NASA announces new director of Glenn Research Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA announced the new director Monday of the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, who has served as acting director since June, will immediately assume the role. NASA said Kenyon joined the agency in 2019 and served as director of the Advanced Air Vehicles...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
cleveland19.com
Patients concerned East Cleveland dialysis center is temporarily closing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dialysis patients at Fresenius Kidney Care in East Cleveland are worried about the center closing in less than a month. Fresenius Medical Care said this location is temporarily closing because of short staffing. Rev. Terry Paul has been a patient at this facility for nearly three...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie on the market for $10 million
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and cooler Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass has settled into the area the next couple of days. We are in a dry pattern until the end of the week. A sunny sky today with high temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. You’ll be around 60 degrees for...
New concepts for future of Burke Lakefront
City of Cleveland is evaluating the future of Burke Lakefront Airport.
WKYC
First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth’s new Glick Center welcomes patients
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Glick Center, MetroHealth’s newest 11-floor anchor hospital on their main campus in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, welcomed patients Saturday. “While the Glick Center is one of the most modern, technologically advanced inpatient facilities in the state, it’s the care and compassion that is being...
cleveland19.com
Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
clevelandmagazine.com
Bartleby Boasts Excellent Pizza and Midwesterner's Seafood Menu in Former Crop Bistro Space
Chef Matthew DePante found inspiration in Sunshine State cuisine, reimagined it and brought it back to The Land. By Dillon Stewart. The owners of Bartleby know you’ll be thinking about Crop Bistro and Bar when you first step in the door of their new Ohio City restaurant — and they’re OK with that. Longtime friends Morgan Yagi and Ryan Britton knew they had a lot to live up to when they took over the historic United Bank Building that was home to Crop from 2011 until early 2021.
Comments / 0