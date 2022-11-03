ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.

After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Beachwood city council to vote on investigation into anonymous emails

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -Beachwood city council is set to vote on an ordinance Monday night that would allow the mayor to hire a law firm to investigate anonymous emails. In a blog post, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns describes them as “harassing,” “attacking city employees,” and “damaging the reputation of the city.”
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

NASA announces new director of Glenn Research Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA announced the new director Monday of the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, who has served as acting director since June, will immediately assume the role. NASA said Kenyon joined the agency in 2019 and served as director of the Advanced Air Vehicles...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and cooler Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass has settled into the area the next couple of days. We are in a dry pattern until the end of the week. A sunny sky today with high temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. You’ll be around 60 degrees for...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City

OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

MetroHealth’s new Glick Center welcomes patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Glick Center, MetroHealth’s newest 11-floor anchor hospital on their main campus in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, welcomed patients Saturday. “While the Glick Center is one of the most modern, technologically advanced inpatient facilities in the state, it’s the care and compassion that is being...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Bartleby Boasts Excellent Pizza and Midwesterner's Seafood Menu in Former Crop Bistro Space

Chef Matthew DePante found inspiration in Sunshine State cuisine, reimagined it and brought it back to The Land. By Dillon Stewart. The owners of Bartleby know you’ll be thinking about Crop Bistro and Bar when you first step in the door of their new Ohio City restaurant — and they’re OK with that. Longtime friends Morgan Yagi and Ryan Britton knew they had a lot to live up to when they took over the historic United Bank Building that was home to Crop from 2011 until early 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH

