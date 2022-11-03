Read full article on original website
Blizzard of Points! Montana Grizzly Football Buries Cal Poly
After three consecutive losses, the team was ready to take out its frustrations on an inferior opponent. The Cal Poly Mustangs meekly obliged, as the Montana Grizzly football team jumped out to a 17-0 lead just one minute into the second quarter. By then, there was no stopping the Montana avalanche of points, and the Griz went on to trounce the Mustangs 57-0 in a snow-covered Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday night. Mother Nature timed it well, as the snow did not seriously start to fall until kickoff, and hardly ever let up the entire duration of the game.
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
Montana Boone & Crockett Headquarters Getting Much-Needed Repairs
Anyone who's walked along the Beartracks Bridge in Missoula has likely noticed the red brick towers of the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot on the south side of the Clark Fork River. It's a structure that still stands out despite its age - the Depot was built in 1910. It also serves as the national headquarters of the Boone and Crockett Club.
Positivity Beats Hate: My Conversation with a Missoula Rabbi
Positivity isn't just an attitude, it's a skill. For me, that skill has been put to the test by everything I've heard and read lately from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Antisemitism is never acceptable, but it's even more troubling coming from a person with such a high profile. For years I was somewhat a fan of Ye's and I really didn't see this coming. That's part of why I find this situation shocking. I've had trouble making sense of it, so I spoke to Rabbi Chezky Vogel of Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula.
Missoula Ballots Will be Secure During Election Night Break
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman announced recently that in order to ensure an accurate count of general election ballots, workers will take a break at midnight on Election Night and return to continue counting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. KGVO spoke with candidate Brad...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Average Rent Prices in Missoula Still Increasing— This is by How Much
Last September I wrote an open letter to Missoulians waiting for the housing market to crash, and much to the chagrin of many Missoulians, that hasn't happened yet. In many cities rent is actually falling right now, and I want to feel happy for them but mostly I'm just jealous. With inflation as high as it is it would be nice to have at least some relief in the form of cheaper housing costs. Trying to comprehend our real-estate situation is dizzying, but I found some clarity from the Q3 Five Valleys Housing Report Update from the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Big Dipper Closes for Remodel. Other Missoula Options for Treats
When you think of winter, you probably don't think of ice cream. This is probably why the people at the Higgins location of Big Dipper Ice Cream chose now as a good time to give the iconic ice cream shop a little TLC. Just recently, the Higgins location of Big...
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
Montana Governor’s Office Offers Scholarships for Volunteer Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - High school seniors throughout Montana have an opportunity to earn scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 through volunteer service through the Montana Campus Compact. KGVO News spoke to Sarah Sadowski, Serve Montana Director with the Governor’s Office of Community Service on Thursday about the Youth Serve...
Montana’s Darby Bread Box Has Seen Ups and Downs in 2022
We are getting ready for our 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive, powered by Missoula Electric Cooperative, again this year. We will be getting help from Decker Truck Lines and from KPAX-TV. For the past 27 years, we have been collecting turkeys and money for food banks in Western Montana. We will again be asking for your help this coming season. We will be kicking off our turkey drive on Monday, November 14th and wrapping it up on Friday, November 18th. We will be asking for you to please help us out and donate a turkey or money if you can. We want to make sure everyone in Western Montana has a turkey for Thanksgiving.
21 Unique Courses at the University of Montana
At the University of Montana, students receive education in a broad range of subjects that include the arts, sciences, trades, and much more. As a UM alum, I was curious about some of the classes I may have missed out on during my time on campus. I spent most of...
Missoula’s median home price remains stable, even with changing market
Homes are still more expensive than they were a year ago. But the Missoula Organization REALTORS® reports competition for homes has cooled as the market is impacted by inflation and higher interest rates. The new 3rd quarter report shows little change in the median price for a Missoula home,...
Gianforte Visits RMEF Headquarters to Talk Land Use Issues
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited the World Headquarters of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on Wednesday, and after a tour of the massive facility, spoke to reporters about his emphasis on land use issues as the 2023 Montana Legislative Session approaches. “Today we're really rolling...
Perfect for the Holidays – Amazing Ski Lodging Near Missoula
Have you ever planned a "destination" Thanksgiving? Or even, a "destination Christmas" for the family? Maybe someplace that is nearly guaranteed to have a white Christmas? Someplace like a nearby ski resort. Just think about it. You could wake up and not have to worry about the drive to the...
