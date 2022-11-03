ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon seniors share how they would spend $1.9B Powerball jackpot

Monday night’s Powerball drawing could land a lucky winner with a record $1.9 billion, and some of our local seniors weighed in on how they would spend the money. Last week, Central Oregon Daily News spoke to some preschoolers about how they would spend their lottery winnings. On Monday, we spoke to some folks with a little more life experience at the Aspen Ridge Retirement Community in Bend.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Brewing for a cause

Voting over the weekend, not only in the general election, but also for the people’s choice award in a pro-am brewing competition. Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization, or COHO, invited the public to taste the results of their comp on Saturday at Boneyard Pub in Bend. The group put out...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Golf Club hosts 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar

We’ve just entered November, but for many people, it’s not too early to start gearing up for Christmas. That includes the Bend Golf Club, which hosted its 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar on Sunday. The event boasted 35 vendors, mostly members of the club, selling everything from soaps...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy