▶️ La Pine man arrested after firing shots during dispute over game of pool
A dispute over a game of pool led to shots fired, a SWAT team response, and the arrest of a La Pine man. It all started at Shandy’s, a bowling alley on Highway 97 in La Pine, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday. “We were betting five bucks a game,”...
▶️Nearly half of registered voters in Jefferson Co. have turned in their ballot
There is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County this year. A historic number of mayoral candidates, five on the ballot in the city of Madras, a fight for commissioner position one between incumbent Mae Huston and challenger Mark Wunsch, and a levy renewal that will impact the Madras Aquatic Center tremendously.
▶️ Central Oregon seniors share how they would spend $1.9B Powerball jackpot
Monday night’s Powerball drawing could land a lucky winner with a record $1.9 billion, and some of our local seniors weighed in on how they would spend the money. Last week, Central Oregon Daily News spoke to some preschoolers about how they would spend their lottery winnings. On Monday, we spoke to some folks with a little more life experience at the Aspen Ridge Retirement Community in Bend.
Brewing for a cause
Voting over the weekend, not only in the general election, but also for the people’s choice award in a pro-am brewing competition. Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization, or COHO, invited the public to taste the results of their comp on Saturday at Boneyard Pub in Bend. The group put out...
▶️ Bend Golf Club hosts 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar
We’ve just entered November, but for many people, it’s not too early to start gearing up for Christmas. That includes the Bend Golf Club, which hosted its 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar on Sunday. The event boasted 35 vendors, mostly members of the club, selling everything from soaps...
