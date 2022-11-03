Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Adair crash sends one to hospital, another to jail
A vehicle versus tractor collision late last week in neighboring Adair County sent an Adair County man to the hospital with serious injuries and a Casey County man to jail, according to authorities. This past Thursday afternoon the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on KY 551...
wymt.com
One taken to hospital after crash in drive-thru
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple units from the Somerset Fire Department responded to an accident in the drive-thru of a local restaurant Monday morning. The crash happened at the Dunkin Donuts off of US-27 in Somerset Monday morning. Images from the scene appear to show one car having overshot the...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
935wain.com
Adair County Man Airlifted To UofL, Casey County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges
On Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 3:12 pm, Adair County 911 received a call of injury accident near the Adair/Casey County line on KY 551. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tracy McCarrol and Sheriff Josh Brockman found that a 2013 Toyota truck, being operated by Anthony Wolford of Casey County, attempted to pass Gerry Wethington of Adair County, who was operating a 3390 Ford Tractor.
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested Following Alleged Burglary
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Skylar McFarland Along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Brent France arrested Jack Kain age 33 of Paris Karr Rd., Keavy early Friday morning November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:17 AM. The arrest occurred at a residence off Paris Karr Road, approximately 8 miles southwest of London after deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint there. Deputies were further advised that the home owner had detained a suspect there.
k105.com
Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash
The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
somerset106.com
UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash
Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
WKYT 27
Community says goodbye to Ky. police officer killed in crash
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is saying goodbye to a southern Kentucky police officer who died in a crash early Sunday morning. London Officer Logan Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Visitation services are being held Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church in...
WKYT 27
Funeral service held for Ky. police officer killed in the line of duty
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Final services for a southern Kentucky police officer killed in the line of duty were held Friday. London Officer Logan Medlock, 26, was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Medlock’s funeral service were held at Corinth Baptist Church. First responders from...
lakercountry.com
Russell, surrounding counties now ‘green’ with COVID spread
Russell County and the entire Lake Cumberland district are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. It is the first time in several weeks that all 10 counties served the by the Lake Cumberland District...
spectrumnews1.com
22-year-old Desman LaDuke died after the incident on October 22
Kentucky State Police began looking into the shooting, a request made by the Nicholasville Police Department that same day. LaDuke’s family said Desman would bring a smile on the face of anyone having a bad day. Kentucky State Police began looking into the shooting, a request made by the...
z93country.com
Traffic Collision on North Main Street Injures Two
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday (November 2nd) two Monticello residents were injured when their vehicles collided on North Main Street at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2006 Chrysler van operated by Rebecca Morrow was northbound when a 2008 Nissan car operated by Janet...
wymt.com
Police: Man facing charges after being found with drugs used to train K-9 officers
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges after police find drugs inside a box used to train K-9 officers from another county. In late October, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a police agency in another county saying they had lost a black box full of training narcotics and they believed the drugs might be in Wayne County.
q95fm.net
Clay County Man Arrested on Theft Charges after Allegedly Making False Missing Person Report
A Laurel County missing person call on Friday led to a man from Clay County man being arrested on unrelated charges. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call around 10 am Friday about a potential missing person. According to deputies, 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale or Manchester made...
WKYT 27
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man
Law Enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. Click was last seen about ten miles south of London on KY 770, on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Click is described as a white male, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with gray hair.
WKYT 27
Annual 5k honoring fallen officer returns to Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis of the Richmond Police Department was shot in the line of duty. 7 years later, and the community still honors his memory with a 5K. “We have had wonderful support again this year. It’s been such a blessing and beautiful weather,”...
WKYT 27
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
