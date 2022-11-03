Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO