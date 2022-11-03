ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices

Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

'We're still here:' Hundreds gather for Waccamaw tribe pauwau

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at the Waccamaw Tribal Grounds for a pauwau. The history of this pauwau goes back thousands of years, but the purpose is to bring the Grand Strand community and educate people on Native American culture. "It’s good to come...
AYNOR, SC
myhorrynews.com

Late drive keeps Myrtle Beach's season alive

Despite a six-loss regular season, Mickey Wilson’s belief in his Myrtle Beach team never wavered. And after a daunting first-round playoff test at May River, his team is still standing. Jake Doty hauled in the go-ahead touchdown pass from Tristan McGee with three minutes to play, and a hungry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Surfside Beach Family Festival features crafts, music and food

Hurricane Ian pushed the Surfside Beach Family Festival forward a month, from the usual first Saturday in October to Saturday, Nov. 5. The place to be is Surfside Drive between Hollywood Drive and Dogwood Drive between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Surfside Beach PIO and event supervisor Robert Blomquist...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
whqr.org

CoastLine: Ricky & Cherie Kelly of Black Beach, White Beach on making films and keeping your day job

After the NAACP filed at least two lawsuits over discriminatory practices, Ricky Kelly knew the story of Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach, SC had to be told. But how do you make a documentary film when you've never made a film before and you don't even own a camera? Ricky bought a camera, and he and his wife, Cherie embarked upon what would become a new filmmaking career.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Cpl. Gina Barone

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s segment of First Responder Friday, we are highlighting Cpl. Gina Barone with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. “When it’s go time, it’s go time,” Cpl. Barone said. For Cpl. Gina Barone, law enforcement plays a big part in her life. Not only does it run in her family, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
MyrtleBeachSC News

Donut Man purchased by California group

The Donut Man located at 200 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach has been sold to a California investor, who currently owns the franchise in California. For more than a generation, the pastry shop remains the meeting spot for local pastry lovers, politicians campaigning for office, and tourists visiting Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

