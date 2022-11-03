Read full article on original website
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
Related
VIDEO: Alligator crosses Alligator Alley at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 viewer Austin Bond spotted an alligator crossing Alligator Alley at a local state park. It happened on Monday at Huntington Beach State Park, located in Murrells Inlet. Park visitors can enjoy their own stroll across Alligator Alley from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the HBSP website. […]
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices
Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete...
Myrtle Beach International Airport introduces new member of therapy dog team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new furry friend was welcomed into the Pups Easing Travel Stress therapy dog program Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an announcement. The P.E.T.S. program was launched ahead of the 2021 holiday season, according to a news release. “This network of caring individuals with their […]
WMBF
Waccamaw Market Cooperative Holiday Markets are underway in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties. The Holiday Markets are running now until December 20th. You can visit the Surfside Beach Market on Tuesdays at the Corner of...
WMBF
Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
wbtw.com
Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
wpde.com
'We're still here:' Hundreds gather for Waccamaw tribe pauwau
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at the Waccamaw Tribal Grounds for a pauwau. The history of this pauwau goes back thousands of years, but the purpose is to bring the Grand Strand community and educate people on Native American culture. "It’s good to come...
WMBF
Owner excited for Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream location on new Surfside Beach Pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A beloved Grand Strand ice cream parlor will be scooping up an opportunity at the new Surfside Beach Pier. Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream announced Friday that it will open a location on the pier, which is still under construction. The Town of Surfside Beach later confirmed the news in its own statement.
myhorrynews.com
Late drive keeps Myrtle Beach's season alive
Despite a six-loss regular season, Mickey Wilson’s belief in his Myrtle Beach team never wavered. And after a daunting first-round playoff test at May River, his team is still standing. Jake Doty hauled in the go-ahead touchdown pass from Tristan McGee with three minutes to play, and a hungry...
myhorrynews.com
Longtime Grand Strand ice cream shop to open on new Surfside Beach pier
A longtime Grand Strand ice cream shop will open on the Surfside Beach Fishing Pier, the town announced Friday. Painter's Homemade Ice Cream has plans to open a location at the pier, which is undergoing reconstruction after it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Surfside Beach and the owners...
WMBF
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
myhorrynews.com
Surfside Beach Family Festival features crafts, music and food
Hurricane Ian pushed the Surfside Beach Family Festival forward a month, from the usual first Saturday in October to Saturday, Nov. 5. The place to be is Surfside Drive between Hollywood Drive and Dogwood Drive between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Surfside Beach PIO and event supervisor Robert Blomquist...
whqr.org
CoastLine: Ricky & Cherie Kelly of Black Beach, White Beach on making films and keeping your day job
After the NAACP filed at least two lawsuits over discriminatory practices, Ricky Kelly knew the story of Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach, SC had to be told. But how do you make a documentary film when you've never made a film before and you don't even own a camera? Ricky bought a camera, and he and his wife, Cherie embarked upon what would become a new filmmaking career.
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
First Responder Friday: Cpl. Gina Barone
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s segment of First Responder Friday, we are highlighting Cpl. Gina Barone with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. “When it’s go time, it’s go time,” Cpl. Barone said. For Cpl. Gina Barone, law enforcement plays a big part in her life. Not only does it run in her family, […]
Donut Man purchased by California group
The Donut Man located at 200 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach has been sold to a California investor, who currently owns the franchise in California. For more than a generation, the pastry shop remains the meeting spot for local pastry lovers, politicians campaigning for office, and tourists visiting Myrtle Beach.
wpde.com
I Love Seafood Fest: Enjoy all-you-can-eat seafood in Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you love seafood, you'll love a festival this weekend in Myrtle Beach. The I Love Seafood Fest will feature oysters, a Low Country boil and crab boil, vendors, live music and cooking demonstrations. Presenters include The Cooking Channel's 'Chef Swap at the Beach'...
myhorrynews.com
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
