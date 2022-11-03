Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County saw increase in flu cases throughout October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The latest flu numbers show a significant jump in cases here in Monroe County. There have been 348 confirmed flu cases as of the week ending October 29, according to the Monroe County Health Department. That’s up from 100 cases the week before and 11 people are hospitalized. No flu-related deaths have been confirmed here to date.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s average gas price increases again after falling for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price rose by 3 cents this week and 9 cents last week, breaking a months-long trend of falling prices. Prices fell throughout every week in September and October before increasing. The average price in Rochester on Monday is $3.82 per gallon, according to AAA. Although that’s down from a record high all-time high of $4.99 per gallon, set on June 15, it’s still nearly 30 cents higher than this time last year.
WHEC TV-10
Customers worry about where they’ll get their meds as Walgreens on Thurston Road closes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lots of emotion Monday in Rochester’s 19th Ward, as Walgreens on Thurston Road officially closed its doors for the final time that afternoon. Just about every customer we talked to feels as though as they’re being punished by Walgreens Corporate Office, because they depend on this store every day.
WHEC TV-10
Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Records are made to be broken
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Today makes two days in a row with the temperature reaching record territory for Rochester. Early this morning the Rochester Airport measured 72 degrees, which tied the record last set in 2015 and also a milestone reached during several previous years. This first week of November has produced an extraordinary run of unseasonably warm weather, especially when you compare it to the normal high temperature in the lower 50s. However, several cold fronts will be bringing progressively colder air during the next 48 hours.
WHEC TV-10
Lollipop Farm at critical capacity, shelter holds event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Lollipop Farm is at critical capacity. The farm says nationally, dogs are staying longer than usual inside shelters and it’s happening locally too. This weekend Lollipop is holding a special event called “Clear the Kennels” dog adoption. This is an effort to help fight that national trend and get furry friends into their forever homes.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
WHEC TV-10
Early voting in Monroe County ends Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the ninth and final day of early voting in Monroe County. Over 7,800 people voted on Sunday. The total number of people who voted early this election cycle was 55,000 people.
WHEC TV-10
D&C journalists participate in walkout on Parcel 5
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Journalists from the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper in Rochester walked off the job during a one-day strike on Friday. They gathered at Parcel 5 downtown, right next to their building. It’s part of a national demonstration by employees of the Gannett Media Company, which owns the D&C. Union leaders say the strike is to protest a lack of movement on labor negotiations for a new contract.
WHEC TV-10
Voters share top concerns heading into midterms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are on the eve of the election you’ve heard from the candidates, but what about the voters?. News10NBC’s Raven Brown chatted with people from Monroe County Livingston County and Ontario County. Some tell us they are voting and hoping to see a change on key issues with the biggest one being crime.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Sunny for Monday and chilly for Election Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine is on the way for Monday with temperatures relatively mild in the 50s to around 60. A breeze will kick up during the day with some gusts 20-30 mph in the afternoon. There will be clear skies for Monday night with a bright full moon in the sky and temperatures falling back into the 30s.
WHEC TV-10
Rochesterians buy tickets ahead of Monday’s record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has been telling you that the Powerball jackpot is up to a record $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. Folks around the country are buying up their tickets while they still can to have their chance at the win of a lifetime, and Rochester is no exception. News10NBC went out and talked to locals buying their tickets and crossing their fingers.
WHEC TV-10
Students compete in classical vocal performance scholarship competition
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Finalists competed Saturday for a classical vocal performance scholarship. Student Jackson Haywood was the top prize winner. The competition is held by the William Warfield Scholarship Fund, based in Rochester. The vocal competition is for Black high school students pursuing education in classical vocal performance, a field in...
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Four children under 10 years old have been shot in Rochester so far this year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the RPD’s Open Data Portal, four children, 10 years old or younger, have been shot in the City since the start of 2022. Those victims include two 3-year-olds and a 10-year-old, who all survived their injuries. The fourth victim is the 4-year-old who was shot last night, and she has non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Camp Good Days hosts wine and spirits auction fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Camp Good Days held its Wine and Spirits Auction Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday. The non-profit provides camping and recreational programs for kids battling cancer or sickle cell disease. News10NBC’s very own Deanna Dewberry, a four-time cancer survivor herself, emceed the event. The auction included medal-winning wines and...
WHEC TV-10
Sigma Gamma Rho hosts its Centennial Sorority Gala
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday night, a sorority ball was held to help students achieve the dream of a college education. Sigma Gamma Rho held its centennial scholarship ball at the Strathallan Hotel. It’s one of the nation’s leading historically Black sororities. Locally it’s given 30 local recipients nearly $18,000 in scholarships. And Friday night was all about raising money so they can continue to do that.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Judge sentences Krauseneck to 25 years to life for Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence James Krauseneck on Monday afternoon. Krauseneck is the man convicted of killing his wife with an ax in Brighton back in 1982. A jury found Krauseneck guilty of murder in September after deliberating for a little more than a day. The defense...
WHEC TV-10
ImageOut celebrates 30th anniversary with charity gala
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – ImageOut Pearl Jubilee: 30th Anniversary Celebration took place on Sunday. ImageOut hosted a charity gala to commemorate their milestone year. They celebrated LGBTQ+ arts and culture in the Rochester community, and fundraised for their 30for30 Sustainability Fund, which will primarily support their visual arts, literary journal, and financial need programs.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
Comments / 0