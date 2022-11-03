Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman charged after car-ramming incident in Youngstown
A Campbell woman faces two counts of felonious assault after reports said she rammed a car with two people inside early Saturday in downtown Youngstown.
Man faces OVI, other charges after traffic stop
Reports said a Coitsville man who almost wrecked his motorcycle early Saturday morning also had a gun on him.
Man charged, accused of taking van with children inside in Youngstown
A man is facing three counts of kidnapping after reports said he took a running van early Saturday morning that had three children inside.
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church
A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church.
Chase suspect arrested hiding under blanket, pretending he’s asleep
Reports said a man who led police on a chase Friday evening was found in a South Side home lying under a blanket pretending he was asleep.
WYTV.com
Investigation continues for hit-and-run over weekend
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives continue their investigation after a 17-year-old was hit by a vehicle and killed at a party in Trumbull County early Sunday morning. Investigators say Mark Slabaugh was killed in a hit-and-run in a wooded area behind Plank Road, near Mahan Parker Road in...
Couple charged following alert from children’s hospital
A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday.
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel
Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
WYTV.com
Fire Chief: Suspect charged in 2 Warren arsons; person of interest in multiple others
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has officially been charged with starting two fires in Warren, one last Thursday and another back in September. He is also a person of interest in several other fires. Donald Taylor, 36, is charged with aggravated arson and arson. He was booked into...
14-year-old found with gun in stolen car in Mercer County, owner found dead
When searching the car, police found a handgun.
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday.
Woman taken to hospital; possibly hit by vehicle in Warren
A woman was possibly hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to a police report.
cleveland19.com
Summit County man sentenced to 3 years in prison for trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to abduction for trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl from a Metro RTA bus stop in Akron this past April. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty then sentenced DaAron Jackson to three years in prison. Jackson was...
WYTV.com
Police presence blocked South Side intersection
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a police presence blocking traffic at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Saturday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, Ohio State Highway Patrol had guns drawn before placing someone in cuffs. Police say they’re trying to determine if...
whbc.com
Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
WYTV.com
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-680
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were on the scene of a crash on I-680 in Boardman Sunday evening. One car is rolled over in a northbound lane near the 224 ramp just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Boardman Police, Boardman Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol and EMS were on scene.
Downtown Youngstown murder suspect indicted
A man accused of a downtown shooting death was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.
