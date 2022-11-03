ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYTV.com

Investigation continues for hit-and-run over weekend

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives continue their investigation after a 17-year-old was hit by a vehicle and killed at a party in Trumbull County early Sunday morning. Investigators say Mark Slabaugh was killed in a hit-and-run in a wooded area behind Plank Road, near Mahan Parker Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel

Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police presence blocked South Side intersection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a police presence blocking traffic at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Saturday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, Ohio State Highway Patrol had guns drawn before placing someone in cuffs. Police say they’re trying to determine if...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WYTV.com

1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-680

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were on the scene of a crash on I-680 in Boardman Sunday evening. One car is rolled over in a northbound lane near the 224 ramp just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Boardman Police, Boardman Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol and EMS were on scene.
BOARDMAN, OH

