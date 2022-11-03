Favourites England make perfect start to Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England make perfect start to Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
England lived up to their billing as favourites to win the wheelchair tournament of the Rugby League World Cup with an impressive 38-8 victory over Australia on the opening day of the competition.

Man-of-the-match Jack Brown was the star of the show at Copper Box Arena with a brace of tries during an all-action display, while Joe Coyd and Nathan Collins also helped themselves to doubles.

Collins produced 16 points in total with Lewis King the other try scorers for Tom Coyd’s side, who had watched Ireland and Spain produce an entertaining clash to get the tournament under way earlier on Thursday.

Spain eventually triumphed 55-32 on what proved a record-breaking day with a crowd of 3,033 across both games at the Olympic Park venue, setting a new best attendance for a wheelchair rugby league fixture.

This was the first time the wheelchair competition had taken place at the same time as the men and women’s World Cups with participation fees also equal for each competitor.

Seb Bechara signalled England’s intention with a huge smash on Australia number eight Zac Schumacher in the first minute and despite the hosts squandering two early openings, it was the visitors who got the scoring started in London.

Diab Karim made the most of Rob Hawkins’ failure to claim a high pass by going over in the corner to put the Wheelaroos ahead by the 10-minute mark.

It only proved to further jolt Tom Coyd’s team into action though and it was the younger brother of the England head coach who flipped the momentum with two tries in three minutes.

Joe Coyd brilliantly swivelled in between Australia duo Karim and Brad Grove to open the account of the home team in the tournament after 19 minutes and repeated the trick soon after.

England were going through the gears now and the introduction of the numberless Brown only served to increase their threat.

Brown crossed twice in between fellow replacement Collins getting in on the act to ensure a healthy half-time lead of 20 points had been established.

It would have been more had Brown not been denied a treble by some last-ditch Aussie defending, which saw both posts floored alongside England’s number six.

The hosts were eager not to let their momentum slip in front of a youthful and exuberant Copper Box crowd and quickly added to their 26-6 advantage after the interval.

Lewis King touched down after 46 minutes before Brown, one of two non-disabled players permitted in the team, took centre stage.

The 2020 Golden Boot winner came closer to adding another highlight to his showreel when he brilliantly worked his way past Peter Arbuckle and Bayley McKenna only to be held up before the try line by Diab.

Moments later and Brown showed another side to his ability with a huge hit on Australia’s chief destroyer McKenna, which saw the opposition number 11 eventually leave the court.

England were denied a seventh try at the midway point of the second half when Hawkins was tackled just before he jotted down following Bechara’s driving run.

Brown exited soon after to a standing ovation before the hosts did add one last score to their tally.

Collins completed his brace after fine work from Joe Coyd before another conversion was added by England’s number one to take his tally for the night up to 16.

Aussie McKenna successfully kicked a penalty in the final seconds to give the visitors the last word but it was England’s night after they showed why many are tipping the 2008 winners to claim a second World Cup during the next two weeks.

newschain

Samoa coach has a plan to bring down England after setting up World Cup showdown

Samoa head coach Matt Parish will be leaning on former England forward Lee Radford in his preparations for Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against the host nation at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Parish’s men won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga 20-18 to make history by reaching a...
newschain

Samoa see off Tonga to set up World Cup revenge mission against England

Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first World Cup semi-final. A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of 12,674 in Warrington sets up a semi-final with England at Arsenal next Saturday when the Samoans will have the chance to atone for the embarrassment of their 60-6 defeat in the tournament opener a month ago.
newschain

Dom Young focused on England success rather than World Cup try-scoring race

New wing star Dom Young says he will not be distracted by the race to become the World Cup’s leading try-scorer as England close in on a second successive final appearance. England maintained their impressive run in the competition with a 46-6 quarter-final win over Papua New Guinea in Wigan at the weekend and will now play Samoa at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Saturday for a place in the final.
newschain

England teams chase World Cup glory on multiple fronts

A big week lies ahead for England sides as cricket, rugby league and rugby union World Cups reach their concluding stages. Here, the PA news agency looks at the various semi-finals and final that the nation’s teams will be involved in. Cricket. England secured a place in the men’s...
newschain

Jamie George provides boost for England with unexpected return to fitness

England have been lifted following a dismal start to the autumn by the unexpected return to fitness of hooker Jamie George. George was expected to miss the entire Autumn Nations Cup campaign after breaking two metatarsals on club duty for Saracens against Leicester on October 1, the initial prognosis a 10 to 12 period of recovery.
newschain

James Maddison is built for a World Cup – Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists James Maddison is “built for a World Cup” as the playmaker starred in their 2-0 victory at Everton. The 25-year-old has not been picked by England since October 2019 but is still holding out hope of making the final cut for Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Qatar, which starts in 15 days.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Christian Eriksen included in Denmark squad announcement and latest England news

The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador.Brazil confirmed their squad on Monday with Tite including Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but leaving out Roberto Firmino. Australia have been the latest country to name their 26-player group, while Christian Eriksen has been included in Denmark’s preliminary squad. Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White, as well as the fitness of Kalvin Phillips. Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below: Read More When will England’s squad be announced for the World Cup 2022?Kalvin Phillips gives injury update ahead of England World Cup squad announcementWorld Cup 2022 kits: Every shirt ranked and rated
newschain

Craig Richards revels in Royal approval as England seal semi-final spot

England coach Craig Richards revelled in Royal approval after his side swept aside Canada 54-4 to confirm their place in the semi-finals of the women’s Rugby League World Cup. Tara-Jane Stanley led England’s 11-try romp with a hat-trick plus 10 points with the boot, while Leah Burke and Hollie...
The Independent

Australia World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Australia did not exactly cruise through ‘Asian’ qualifying for this World Cup, finishing third in their group behind the two automatic qualifiers Saudi Arabia and Japan, and only just edging out fourth-placed Oman to reach a play-off. There, they narrowly saw off the United Arab Emirates to book a spot in the inter-continental play-offs with Peru, and that match would become famous for goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne’s dancing on the goalline as he made the crucial penalty shootout save to send the Socceroos to their fifth successive World Cup.They did it by playing 8 per cent of their qualifying games...
newschain

New England call-up Maya Le Tissier reaping rewards of unusual route to top

Maya Le Tissier has followed a path unlike any other to earn her first England call-up. The 20-year-old Manchester United defender has joined up with Sarina Wiegman’s 25-strong squad for friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain this weekend, finding her feet in yet another new environment as she navigated her way around St George’s Park for the first time.
newschain

Princess of Wales to show support for England at Rugby League World Cup match

The Princess of Wales will show her support for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match. Kate is to attend the game against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL). She...
newschain

They’re all controllable – Eddie Jones knows England can sort problems out

Eddie Jones insisted England’s problems are fixable after they made a humbling start to the autumn by falling 30-29 to Argentina. The Pumas halted a 10-match losing run in the fixture dating back to 2009 and claimed only their second ever victory at Twickenham after Emiliano Boffelli slotted the winning penalty in the 70th minute.
newschain

Gregor Townsend targets a sharper Scotland when New Zealand come to town

Gregor Townsend admitted Scotland will need a significant improvement in performance levels if they are to shock New Zealand next Sunday. The Scots laboured to an unconvincing 28-12 win over Fiji on Saturday after trailing 12-7 towards the end of the first half. Head coach Townsend knows his team will...
newschain

Zander Fagerson hoping Scotland can rise to the challenge of facing New Zealand

Zander Fagerson has called on Scotland to embrace the challenge of facing New Zealand on Sunday. The Scots have never beaten the All Blacks, although the Glasgow prop was part of a team that went agonisingly close to defeating them when they lost 22-17 in their last meeting in 2017.
newschain

Liverpool to face holders Real Madrid in last 16 in repeat of 2022 final

Last season’s Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool have been paired together in this season’s last 16. The Reds finished runners-up in their group behind Napoli and will host the reigning European and LaLiga champions at Anfield in February. Real beat the Reds 1-0 in the 2022...
newschain

Stockport cruise into FA Cup second round after comprehensive win over Swindon

Stockport cruised into the second round of the FA Cup thanks to a comprehensive 4-0 win against Sky Bet League Two rivals Swindon. Both sides had been in decent form going into the game, but it was dominant County who went on to secure a sixth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.
newschain

Dan Lawrence ‘would literally bat anywhere’ if it meant England recall

Dan Lawrence would consider trying his hand as an opener in a bid to kickstart his England career after being squeezed out of the Test side by a middle-order logjam. The Essex batter looked to be establishing himself in the side after playing all three games on the West Indies tour in March, but was a casualty of a reshuffle by incoming head coach Brendon McCullum and new captain Ben Stokes this summer.
newschain

Conor Murray to miss remainder of autumn campaign with groin injury

Ireland have been dealt a blow with the news that veteran scrum-half Conor Murray has been ruled out of the rest of the autumn campaign because of a groin injury. Murray won his 100th cap in the 19-16 victory over South Africa in Dublin on Saturday but the occasion was soured by a muscle strain that forced him off in the first half.

