Meri Brown Seething Over Christine's Decision To Quit On Polygamous Family: 'I Feel Angry'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
TLC

Meri Brown can't fathom how her former sister wife could actually walk away from their polygamous family — but she does still have sympathy for Christine .

While Christine's sister wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn , as well as their husband, Kody , try to come to terms with the fact that she's leaving the family for good, the patriarch's first wife makes her feelings on the situation quite clear.

"I have a lot of emotions about this whole situation ," Meri, 51, says in an exclusive clip from the Sunday, November 6, episode of Sister Wives . Admitting that she feels "angry" and "a little betrayed," Meri also confesses, "I feel like I understand where [Christine is] coming from."

"I also know that anger is a secondary emotion. I'm hurt," shares Meri. "I'm hurt that she doesn't see value enough in our family."

Christine, 50, announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody, 53, after more than 25 years of marriage . In September of that year, Kody's former wife moved from Arizona to Utah with their youngest, daughter Truely , 12.

As the clip of Sunday's episode continues, Kody also shares his frustration with Christine's recent decisions, saying he's "angry" about her "leaving the family" and "moving to Utah."

"I'm angry that she's trying to sell the house. I'm angry that she moved my stuff out," he continues. "I'm angry that she asked me to leave. I'm angry about a lot of things."

Christine and Kody were seen in a previous episode bickering over the father-of-18's unwillingness to make her move easy by not packing up his belongings, with him exclaiming at the time, "I have an emotional attachment to this house — yes I do. Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!"

In the upcoming episode, Christine breaks the news to her fellow sister wives and ex-husband that the house is under contract after she put it on the market, prompting a "yay!" from Janelle — which didn't sit well with Kody.

"Why is Janelle saying 'yay'? I don't get her thinking," Kody says to the cameras.

Though Kody has expressed his upset with Christine's decision to walk away from their relationship, he declared he wouldn't be chasing after her.

"It's just one of those things where it's like there's nothing I can do here," Kody tells cameras. "I'm not going to express my undying love for her like, 'Please come back.' I don't even like her right now."

Despite Christine's supporter Janelle, Robyn and Meri are less than thrilled about the change in the family dynamic.

"It felt like I just got pushed out of an airplane and I wasn't ready ," says Robyn after Christine reveals, "I found a house and I am moving next week," adding, "I know it's all fast. It all happened yesterday. We've been looking for about three days."

Meanwhile, Meri emphasized that she doesn't feel "jealous of Christine that she's leaving" because she could also walk away if she wanted to. "I can do whatever I want."

"My strength is sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on a relationship ," concludes Meri, "so I leave that door open but I'm not pining away for it."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Lavonne Parker
4d ago

Christine bravo for taking that leap. I can't blame you for wanting better. I don't understand why Meri won't leave. Kodys doesn't want to be with her anymore.

INFINITY QUARK
4d ago

Meri, you share your husband because you have no self worth. Christine no longer has that problem.

ann lombardi
3d ago

Christine is the only smart one in the bunchHope the other wives take a page out of her book and leave him too

