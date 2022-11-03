38 Spesh has barely left the studio these past few years, but he’s generally been sitting behind the boards, separated by glass from those doing the rapping. That changed with September’s 7 Shots — a tight, eight-track tape with minimal features and maximal mic carnage from Spesh himself. And last Thursday (November 3), less than two months after that record’s arrival, the veteran Rochester rap mogul — the founder of Trust Comes First Music Group outside of his own musical endeavors — announced a forthcoming collaborative project called Beyond Belief with prolific Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud, sharing the news alongside lead single “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks.

