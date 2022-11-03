ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song You Need: 38 Spesh and Harry Fraud bring on heavy hitters to honor the dead

38 Spesh has barely left the studio these past few years, but he’s generally been sitting behind the boards, separated by glass from those doing the rapping. That changed with September’s 7 Shots — a tight, eight-track tape with minimal features and maximal mic carnage from Spesh himself. And last Thursday (November 3), less than two months after that record’s arrival, the veteran Rochester rap mogul — the founder of Trust Comes First Music Group outside of his own musical endeavors — announced a forthcoming collaborative project called Beyond Belief with prolific Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud, sharing the news alongside lead single “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks.
Song You Need: Babyfather and Tirzah are slick as rain

Dean Blunt and Tirzah are a match too perfect to miss. The vocalist, composer, producer, and provocateur and the experimental singer-songwriter, both from London, tend toward the slippery. Where Blunt is a veteran troll (and undeniable genius) who keeps his personal life almost entirely guarded, Tirzah is significantly younger and (thus far) more open to sharing her inner world, but her soundscapes are no less penetrable.
Watch Smino bring a pair of Luv 4 Rent songs to The Tonight Show

Smino was the musical guest on Monday's The Tonight Show and he brought two songs from latest album Luv 4 Rent to Jimmy Fallon's stage. “Lee & Lovie” showcased the soulful side of the record, with Smino going method and sneezing on the beat. "Blu Billy," meanwhile, brought an injection of energy as Smino showcased his impressive flow and technical abilities. Check out the whole thing above.
The music world pays to tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker

Tributes to Mimi Parker, the drummer and vocalist of the pioneering slowcore group Low, came pouring in when her husband and bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, announced her death on Low’s social media Sunday morning (November 6). Parker passed away Saturday night at 55 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Jockstrap’s “Greatest Hits” video is an comedic courtroom drama

Jockstrap have shared a fun new video for their song "Greatest Hits." In the video, which you can see above, a celebrity trial between two pop stars plays out in full, from being caught by paparazzi as they enter to the drama unfolding inside the court. Cameos in the video include Jamie xx, Don Letts, John Foley, and Princess Julia.
