Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Song You Need: 38 Spesh and Harry Fraud bring on heavy hitters to honor the dead
38 Spesh has barely left the studio these past few years, but he’s generally been sitting behind the boards, separated by glass from those doing the rapping. That changed with September’s 7 Shots — a tight, eight-track tape with minimal features and maximal mic carnage from Spesh himself. And last Thursday (November 3), less than two months after that record’s arrival, the veteran Rochester rap mogul — the founder of Trust Comes First Music Group outside of his own musical endeavors — announced a forthcoming collaborative project called Beyond Belief with prolific Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud, sharing the news alongside lead single “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks.
The FADER
Song You Need: Babyfather and Tirzah are slick as rain
Dean Blunt and Tirzah are a match too perfect to miss. The vocalist, composer, producer, and provocateur and the experimental singer-songwriter, both from London, tend toward the slippery. Where Blunt is a veteran troll (and undeniable genius) who keeps his personal life almost entirely guarded, Tirzah is significantly younger and (thus far) more open to sharing her inner world, but her soundscapes are no less penetrable.
The FADER
Watch Sonnyjim’s and the Purist’s video for “Barz Simpson” feat. MF DOOM and Jay Electronica
Sonnyjim and the Purist have shared AboveGround’s wild, cinematic visual treatment for their joint track “Barz Simpson.” The cut, which features a verse each from the late legend MF DOOM and the living legend Jay Electronica, arrived in August and appears on the U.K. rapper/producer duo’s September EP, White Girl Wasted.
The FADER
Watch Smino bring a pair of Luv 4 Rent songs to The Tonight Show
Smino was the musical guest on Monday's The Tonight Show and he brought two songs from latest album Luv 4 Rent to Jimmy Fallon's stage. “Lee & Lovie” showcased the soulful side of the record, with Smino going method and sneezing on the beat. "Blu Billy," meanwhile, brought an injection of energy as Smino showcased his impressive flow and technical abilities. Check out the whole thing above.
The FADER
Watch Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers perform “Stoned At The Nail Salon” together in Brazil
Lorde was joined on stage by Phoebe Bridgers during her headline performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo on Sunday night. Bridgers, who recorded backing vocals for half of Lorde's 2021 album Solar Power, appeared on stage during "Stoned At The Nail Salon." Watch fan footage of the performance below.
The FADER
Alanis Morissette says Rock Hall of Fame ceremony “reduces women” as she explains no-show
Alanis Morissette has explained why she dropped out of a planned performance at this weekend's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, stating that she found it to be an "environment that reduces women." Morissette was due to perform "You're So Vain" alongside Olivia Rodrigo as part of a...
The FADER
The music world pays to tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker
Tributes to Mimi Parker, the drummer and vocalist of the pioneering slowcore group Low, came pouring in when her husband and bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, announced her death on Low’s social media Sunday morning (November 6). Parker passed away Saturday night at 55 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
The FADER
Jockstrap’s “Greatest Hits” video is an comedic courtroom drama
Jockstrap have shared a fun new video for their song "Greatest Hits." In the video, which you can see above, a celebrity trial between two pop stars plays out in full, from being caught by paparazzi as they enter to the drama unfolding inside the court. Cameos in the video include Jamie xx, Don Letts, John Foley, and Princess Julia.
Comments / 0