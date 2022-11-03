'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'

ABC

The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different.

Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests.

"The abortion issue . I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."

"Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in The Handmaid's Tale?" she continued, provoking cheers and applause from the studio audience.

However, conservative cohost Alyssa Farrah Griffin — who previously had ties with the Donald Trump administration but later admitted she thought Trump was "wholly unfit" to run in 2024 — argued the lawyer shouldn't have "a say for everyone else's vote," before claiming Hostin used to have a different view on abortion "not that long ago."

"I have that view. I am Catholic. That is my faith. I believe that abortion is wrong — for me," Hostin snapped back. "There is a separation between government and church. I do not have the right to tell someone else. They are voting against their own self interest."

Like many members of the cast, Hostin has been involved in her fair share of on-air spats and uncomfortable moments. As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old found herself the center of attention after an unexpected phone call interrupted Griffin and panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg during an argument.

As her phone began to ring, Goldberg blurted out, "hello, hello, hello," giving Hostin a pointed glance. "Who is it? You know I can't read," she joked after Hostin showed her the phone.

The lawyer appeared embarrassed after the incident and quickly silenced her phone to avoid a repeat of the awkward situation.