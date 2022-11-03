Black Voters Matter's bus to canvas in EC Friday

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, voting advocacy group Black Voters Matter is bringing its “Blackest Bus in America” to Elizabeth City on Friday.

The bus will visit several locations in Pasquotank County as part of BVM’s “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour.

Accompanying BVM officials will be representatives from several civil rights groups, to include Advance Carolina, the NAACP, the Black Legal Network, the N.C. Black Alliance, as well as Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

The bus tour is part of the broader Get Out The Vote campaign, which aims to raise awareness of key issues affecting Black communities in North Carolina.

Friday’s first scheduled bus stop is at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Graduate Center from noon to 2:30 p.m. The K.E. White Center, located at Weeksville Road and Edgewood Drive, is the county’s only site for early voting, which ends at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The bus will next make stops at Enfield Park, P.W. Moore Elementary and Pasquotank Elementary schools from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The final stop of the day in Elizabeth City is at Northeastern High School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the civil rights groups will attend events addressing voter suppression and intimidation in Raleigh and Spring Lake before attending a get-out-the-vote rally in Fayetteville. On Sunday, the groups will attend vote canvassing events in Wake and Durham counties and on Monday will be in Greensboro.