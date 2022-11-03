Read full article on original website
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An election year weighted by economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy concluded with a final full day of campaigning Monday by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. The event is scheduled to start...
CARLSBAD, CALIF. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that his top legislative achievements were due in part to the work of a Southern California congressman locked in a tight reelection race, as the president toured a communications company that was expected to benefit from his push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel schedule before Tuesday’s midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days: He’s spending the bulk of his time trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Watch Biden’s remarks in the...
The White House insisted Monday U.S. support for Ukraine will be “unflinching and unwavering” regardless of what happens in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Watch the briefing in the player above. Speaking at the briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The United States will continue to support Ukraine across...
A rogue secretary of state probably can’t reverse an election. But here’s what they can do
A once under-the-radar governmental role with significant control over elections is getting a lot more attention this year. In 38 states, the secretary of state is the chief election official, a role required by federal law, often in charge of running and certifying elections of their local, state and national leaders – think county-level officials, governors and state legislators, plus U.S. senators and representatives. In 31 states, the secretary of state has to run for office, meaning they are not nonpartisan, but usually affiliated as Democrats or Republicans.
Nashville finds 430 voters cast ballots in wrong race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early Election Day voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that...
How the AP counts the votes on election night
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. doesn’t have a government agency that tells the nation who’s won an election right away. Every state has its own process for counting votes, and news organizations play a key role. The Associated Press is the only news organization that does all...
On the witness stand, Oath Keepers leader offers his version of 2020 events
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly...
Oath Keepers leader denies there was a plan for group to attack Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes told jurors on Monday there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he tries to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial. Taking the stand in his defense for...
Nancy Pelosi says husband's attack will impact her retirement decision
As the midterm elections loom, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on Monday that last month's attack on her husband Paul will impact her decision to retire from Congress.
Portland’s citizens to vote on government changes in 2022 midterms
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
How to watch midterm election results with PBS NewsHour
In the final week before Nov. 8, Democrats and Republicans have been pushing their key campaign messages on the trail and have spent about $766 million on ads. Why? The 2022 midterm elections will determine which political party will control Congress for the last two years of President Joe Biden’s term, and voters are going to the polls with issues like the economy, abortion, crime and nothing short of the fate of democracy on their minds.
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe’s plan to retire shook up the political scene.
Ketanji Brown Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
Report says Trump lawyers who fought election results saw Justice Thomas as key to success
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as a “key” to their success, according to emails provided to congressional investigators and made public Wednesday. The...
In Louisiana, Democrats seize on abortion to motivate voters
NEW ORLEANS – As early voting began in Louisiana last week, Taetrece Harrison and her mother waited for the polls to open. Most of the people in line with them were women. Harrison and her mother were both galvanized by this summer’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which triggered Louisiana’s near-total ban on abortion. More than 363,000 votes have been cast during the early voting period, which ended November 1.
Vocabulary of voting: A glossary guide to the 2022 midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — What’s behind some of the notable nomenclature facing voters trying to decipher the who/what/why/when/where of casting their ballots this year?. Here are some key terms to know ahead of the midterm elections:. ADVANCE VOTING. The term “advance voting” is preferred in states where voters have...
The Supreme Court is more diverse than ever, the lawyers who argue before it less so
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The lawyers who argue at the nation’s highest court? Not so much. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday.
