A once under-the-radar governmental role with significant control over elections is getting a lot more attention this year. In 38 states, the secretary of state is the chief election official, a role required by federal law, often in charge of running and certifying elections of their local, state and national leaders – think county-level officials, governors and state legislators, plus U.S. senators and representatives. In 31 states, the secretary of state has to run for office, meaning they are not nonpartisan, but usually affiliated as Democrats or Republicans.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO