Washington State

A rogue secretary of state probably can’t reverse an election. But here’s what they can do

A once under-the-radar governmental role with significant control over elections is getting a lot more attention this year. In 38 states, the secretary of state is the chief election official, a role required by federal law, often in charge of running and certifying elections of their local, state and national leaders – think county-level officials, governors and state legislators, plus U.S. senators and representatives. In 31 states, the secretary of state has to run for office, meaning they are not nonpartisan, but usually affiliated as Democrats or Republicans.
Nashville finds 430 voters cast ballots in wrong race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early Election Day voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that...
How the AP counts the votes on election night

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. doesn’t have a government agency that tells the nation who’s won an election right away. Every state has its own process for counting votes, and news organizations play a key role. The Associated Press is the only news organization that does all...
Portland’s citizens to vote on government changes in 2022 midterms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
How to watch midterm election results with PBS NewsHour

In the final week before Nov. 8, Democrats and Republicans have been pushing their key campaign messages on the trail and have spent about $766 million on ads. Why? The 2022 midterm elections will determine which political party will control Congress for the last two years of President Joe Biden’s term, and voters are going to the polls with issues like the economy, abortion, crime and nothing short of the fate of democracy on their minds.
Ketanji Brown Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
In Louisiana, Democrats seize on abortion to motivate voters

NEW ORLEANS – As early voting began in Louisiana last week, Taetrece Harrison and her mother waited for the polls to open. Most of the people in line with them were women. Harrison and her mother were both galvanized by this summer’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which triggered Louisiana’s near-total ban on abortion. More than 363,000 votes have been cast during the early voting period, which ended November 1.
Vocabulary of voting: A glossary guide to the 2022 midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — What’s behind some of the notable nomenclature facing voters trying to decipher the who/what/why/when/where of casting their ballots this year?. Here are some key terms to know ahead of the midterm elections:. ADVANCE VOTING. The term “advance voting” is preferred in states where voters have...
The Supreme Court is more diverse than ever, the lawyers who argue before it less so

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The lawyers who argue at the nation’s highest court? Not so much. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday.
