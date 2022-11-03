Read full article on original website
Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market returned to West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market organized by Mad Hustle Events kicked off Saturday morning at the Midland County Horseshoe. Hundreds of people were in attendance at the event this weekend to get their holiday shopping in. Many vendors sold candles, holiday door hangers, clothes, jewelry,...
Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy
Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
District 2-6A volleyball awards released
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The following Midland and Odessa volleyball athletes were named to the 2-6A All-District teams, as voted on by the coaches:. Outstanding Defensive Specialist: Marisa Calzada, Legacy. Newcomer of the Year: Rayah Coy, Legacy. Coach of the Year: Gillian Herrera (Permian) & Rachel Anglin (Legacy) 1st Team...
American Legion of Midland host Veterans Night
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Night included a chili cook off, free meal for veterans, games, karaoke, live music, raffles and fun. With Veterans’ Day next week, member of the Midland American Legion, Alicia Anderson, said tonight was organized to honor veterans who serve as America’s heroes. “The...
Hogan Park Project becomes surprising flashpoint in Midland mayoral race
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Reporter-Telegram op-ed written by Midland Councilwoman Robin Poole created confusion about the actual cost of the Hogan Park Project. The project would upgrade Hogan Park’s dilapidating scenery by creating seven miles of trails, completely revamping the sports fields, building a splash pad for kids, and adding some slick new dog parks.
Mayor Payton, Councilman Corrales speak about Hogan Park controversy
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park is crumbling. Its fields need resurfacing. Its benches need replacing. Its sinks need repairing. “I get what the [Midland Quality of Place Conservancy’s] side is, and I get what the City of Midland’s side is,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales. The...
Local Marines gather for U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
NET Power to build worlds first utility-scale natural gas fired power plant
One dead after crash in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is dead after a crash in Reeves County Friday afternoon. Saudy Gomez Cabrera ,46,was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he swerved off the road into the south ditch. He then over corrected and swerved into the north ditch where the semi rolled over.
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons defeat Western New Mexico on Senior Night
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In the final home game of the regular season, the UTPB Falcons defeated Western New Mexico 37-14 now sitting at 4-4 in conference.
UPDATE: Missing child has been located
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the Odessa Police Department, Zechariah Landa was safely located Sunday afternoon. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original story: OPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Zechariah Landa, 13 years of age, was last seen on November 04, 2022 at approximately 6 pm...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College falls to Cochise College 60-48
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College Wranglers Women’s Basketball team fell to Cochise College on Saturday. They look ahead to Monday when they will host Wayland Baptist. Tip-Off is scheduled for 5:45 pm.
OPD assisted Ector County Sheriff’s Office with getting a suspect to peacefully turn himself in
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On November 5th, at approximately 6:30 am, the Odessa Police Department was asked to assist the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in getting a suspect in custody in the area of 7200 block of Cross B. The OPD SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted by...
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Volleyball falls to Dallas Baptist in final game of season
