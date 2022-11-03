ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

Arkansas approved for FEMA High Hazard Potential Dam Grant funding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that its Natural Resources Division has been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dam Grant in the amount of $226,803. According to a news release, FEMA's Rehabilitation of HHPD grant program...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Tennessee man arrested in Arkansas attempting to meet minor at hotel

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel, our content partner Region 8 News Reported. A probable cause affidavit said that the Jonesboro Police Department arrested David...
JONESBORO, AR

