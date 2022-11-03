Read full article on original website
KATV
More Arkansans early voting this year than in 2018 midterm election
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Monday marked the last day of early voting before election day on Tuesday, November 8th. In downtown Little Rock, Arkansans lined up around the block to vote at the 501 West Markham polling location. As of Monday morning, more than 450,000 votes had been cast,...
KATV
Arkansas approved for FEMA High Hazard Potential Dam Grant funding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that its Natural Resources Division has been approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dam Grant in the amount of $226,803. According to a news release, FEMA's Rehabilitation of HHPD grant program...
KATV
7 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas Friday night accounting for 21% of tornadoes this year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 7:51 p.m.:. The seventh tornado has been identified. It was located 1.5 miles southeast of Kirby in Pike County to 1.5 miles east of Kirby. This brings the total number of tornados that have happened in the state to 30. Original:. Severe weather...
KATV
Tennessee man arrested in Arkansas attempting to meet minor at hotel
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel, our content partner Region 8 News Reported. A probable cause affidavit said that the Jonesboro Police Department arrested David...
KATV
Northwest AR drivers; rescued from flood waters in Friday night storms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms swept the state Friday night, rescue crews in Northwest Arkansas came to the aid of drivers who were nearly swept away by flood waters. Our content partners at 40/29 said many Fort Smith drivers found themselves "stuck" on flooded roads. According to 40/29,...
