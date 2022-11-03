ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KSLA

One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Wood County. Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed that one person was killed and said the incident has been turned over to the Texas Rangers. The shooting victim has not been identified, Cole said...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Wiley College shooting leaves 2 hospitalized

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting took place on Wiley College campus early Sunday morning, leaving two hospitalized. An altercation took place during a gathering at Wiley College that led one person to retrieve a gun from a car then open fire on the crowd, according to a statement from the college. Two victims uninvolved in the confrontation were shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement says.
MARSHALL, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest Maud man for indecency with a child

27-year-old Colton Hamilton was working as the manager of the Sonic restaurant in Hooks when a young employee alleged that Hamilton grabbed his crotch over his clothing while he was filling a drink order. Hamilton allegedly also made sexually explicit comments to the young man. Hamilton was allegedly told by...
HOOKS, TX
KSLA

Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Drug Bust In Winnsboro

Friday morning, Winnsboro Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested a man and a woman at their residents in Winnsboro. Officers found illegal guns and narcotics in their house with several home-built firearms, including an automatic uzi pistol, silencer, and over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine. They are in the custody of Franklin County.
WINNSBORO, TX
KSLA

Domestic violence suspect convicted for escaping from Ochsner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man that was arrested in Bossier City for domestic violence charges and then later escaped custody has been convicted. On Nov. 3, Cortez Jermaine Belion, 23, a Shreveport man who was previously arrested for domestic violence charges on May 8, was convicted in Caddo Parish District Court for aggravated escape.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Texas Game Warden arrest man involved in hunting accident

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly accidentally shooting another man with a 12 gauge shotgun while hunting. On Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m., the Texas Game Warden was dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point, on public hunting land in Cass County, Texas.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

UPDATE: Silver Alert: 76-year-old Shreveport woman found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police (LSP), has issued a silver alert on the behalf of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76. *UPDATE* On Nov. 5, around 11 a.m., LSP announced that Wynch has been found and is safe. On Nov. 5, a silver alert...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Man killed in Rusk County officer involved shooting was allegedly resisting drug arrest, report says

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 in Rusk County was allegedly struggling to conceal drugs and resisting arrest, according to a report. In a custodial death report summarizing the incident, the deceased Timothy Michael Randall, 29, “attempted to conceal contraband” during a pat-down after a traffic stop […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Woman Flown To Trauma Center After Major Crash

Hopkins County 911 dispatched first responders to a significant crash at about 10:30 Friday night on FM 1567 just east of CR 2346. It ejected one person when the pickup overturned. In addition, they transported a person to a Dallas area trauma center in critical condition. DPS is investigating.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim

LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021. An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man found guilty of double murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was found guilty of double murder Monday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson was convicted in District Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s court. The two-man ten-woman jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
SHREVEPORT, LA

