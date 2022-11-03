Read full article on original website
KSLA
Convicted killer Taylor Parker waives her right to testify during sentencing phase
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — The defense rested Monday, Nov. 7 in the sentencing phase of convicted killer Taylor Rene Parker’s trial. The action came on the first day of the fifth week of the sentencing phase. Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas, has waived her right to testify.
KSLA
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Wood County. Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed that one person was killed and said the incident has been turned over to the Texas Rangers. The shooting victim has not been identified, Cole said...
KSLA
Wiley College shooting leaves 2 hospitalized
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting took place on Wiley College campus early Sunday morning, leaving two hospitalized. An altercation took place during a gathering at Wiley College that led one person to retrieve a gun from a car then open fire on the crowd, according to a statement from the college. Two victims uninvolved in the confrontation were shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement says.
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest Maud man for indecency with a child
27-year-old Colton Hamilton was working as the manager of the Sonic restaurant in Hooks when a young employee alleged that Hamilton grabbed his crotch over his clothing while he was filling a drink order. Hamilton allegedly also made sexually explicit comments to the young man. Hamilton was allegedly told by...
KSLA
Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
KSLA
Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
easttexasradio.com
Drug Bust In Winnsboro
Friday morning, Winnsboro Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested a man and a woman at their residents in Winnsboro. Officers found illegal guns and narcotics in their house with several home-built firearms, including an automatic uzi pistol, silencer, and over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine. They are in the custody of Franklin County.
KSLA
Domestic violence suspect convicted for escaping from Ochsner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man that was arrested in Bossier City for domestic violence charges and then later escaped custody has been convicted. On Nov. 3, Cortez Jermaine Belion, 23, a Shreveport man who was previously arrested for domestic violence charges on May 8, was convicted in Caddo Parish District Court for aggravated escape.
KSLA
Texas Game Warden arrest man involved in hunting accident
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly accidentally shooting another man with a 12 gauge shotgun while hunting. On Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m., the Texas Game Warden was dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point, on public hunting land in Cass County, Texas.
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
KSLA
UPDATE: Silver Alert: 76-year-old Shreveport woman found
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police (LSP), has issued a silver alert on the behalf of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76. *UPDATE* On Nov. 5, around 11 a.m., LSP announced that Wynch has been found and is safe. On Nov. 5, a silver alert...
KSLA
Head-on collision sends child, 3 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision and pile-up involving four vehicles injured four people, including a child. The crash happened the night of Sunday, Nov. 6 on Interstate 49 at Southern Loop in Caddo Parish. Reports came in at 9:56 p.m. Sunday about a possibly careless and...
Man killed in Rusk County officer involved shooting was allegedly resisting drug arrest, report says
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 in Rusk County was allegedly struggling to conceal drugs and resisting arrest, according to a report. In a custodial death report summarizing the incident, the deceased Timothy Michael Randall, 29, “attempted to conceal contraband” during a pat-down after a traffic stop […]
KSLA
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Woman Flown To Trauma Center After Major Crash
Hopkins County 911 dispatched first responders to a significant crash at about 10:30 Friday night on FM 1567 just east of CR 2346. It ejected one person when the pickup overturned. In addition, they transported a person to a Dallas area trauma center in critical condition. DPS is investigating.
KSLA
Police looking for suspect accused of performing obscene act at store on Jewella
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted after reportedly of committing an obscene act at a business on Jewella Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department says back on June 20, officers were contacted about an obscenity that reportedly happened at the business on June 18 in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. Employees told them a man was caught on camera performing obscene actions inside the store within public view.
Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim
LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021. An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was found guilty of double murder Monday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson was convicted in District Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s court. The two-man ten-woman jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
