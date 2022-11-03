SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.

