SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes discusses Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors, being unable to stop a red-hot Stephen Curry who scored 47 points, Sacramento’s 2-2 trip and the positives he’s witnessed over the past week.
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Malik Monk talks about his season-high 24-point night off the Kings bench, the physicality the second unit brought defensively, Sacramento’s mistakes down the stretch that hurt in Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors, and the lift Golden State got from Stephen Curry’s 47 point night.
