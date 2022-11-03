Read full article on original website
Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
An issue called loss and damage will likely dominate difficult climate talks in Egypt this month
World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all that is happening in the world. Nearly 50 heads of...
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381...
Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers
An extremely hot, dry summer is now threatening the heartiest of Spain's staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world's leading producer of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil
New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships
MILAN (AP) — Italy's new far-right led government adopted a measure Friday formalizing the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy would allow...
Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81
Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country's complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died
Germany's Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia
BEIJING (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Scholz was in...
Pope slams 'childlike' whims of powerful that start wars
SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for the great religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.
