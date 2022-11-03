AEW Dynamite ratings down against World Series

Dynamite finished third on cable on Wednesday night.

AEW

Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite averaged 911,000 viewers on TBS, down 8.6 percent from last week. It's the lowest audience the show has drawn on a Wednesday night since July 20.

In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite finished third on the cable charts with a 0.29 rating. That's down 9.4 percent from last week and is Dynamite's lowest rating in the demo since June 15. The only programs to finish above Dynamite on cable were two NBA games on TNT that drew 0.49 and 0.44 ratings respectively.

Dynamite also went up against game four of the World Series on Fox, which averaged nearly 12 million viewers.

Dynamite's ratings were down from last week in every single demo. The biggest drop came with females 12-34, which declined 21.4 percent to a 0.11 rating. It's Dynamite's lowest rating in that category on a Wednesday night since February 16, which was against the Olympics.

As compared with the same week in 2021 (when the show had no World Series competition), Dynamite was up 3.8 percent in viewers but down 12.1 percent in 18-49.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and individual demo ratings for Dynamite, along with the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was down 9.6 percent in overall viewers and down 14.7 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.